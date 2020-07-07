Southgate considering Greenwood for maiden England call-up

Mason Greenwood has burst onto the scene at Manchester United this season and we could be seeing him on the international stage too very soon.

The Bradford-born forward has lit up the senior stage throughout his breakthrough campaign, scoring 15 goals in all competitions.

The hype surrounding his talent has soared since the season restart, with Greenwood scoring three goals in United's last two Premier League outings.

And according to David Ornstein, Greenwood's surprise has seen him enter Gareth Southgate's thinking for an England call-up this year.

Writing in The Athletic, Ornstein claims that Greenwood could receive his first international cap during September's UEFA Nations League double-header.

England kick-off their Group A2 campaign against Iceland and Denmark in September, and if Greenwood's form continues he must be in the running to feature.

It's said that the 18-year-old is joined by United loanee Dean Henderson, Bukayo Saka and Phil Foden in being considered for inclusion in Southgate's youthful squad.

The future is certainly bright for English football and there can be no questions whether Greenwood deserves a call-up.

Southgate usually relies on Tammy Abraham and Callum Wilson to provide back-up for Harry Kane, but the United forward is currently outperforming both at club level.

Hopefully, we see Greenwood lining up with three lions on his shirt soon, because I highly doubt he'd make Southgate regret his decision.

Be sure to check out the first Howson's Brew of a new era with Stephen Howson, Adam McKola, Jay Motty and Joe Smith on Stretford Paddock: