Tottenham Hotspur dealt another blow ahead of United clash

Alex Turk

Heading into Friday's match, three months in the making, you'd have thought the break will favour Tottenham Hotspur rather than Manchester United.

Back in March, United were ready to head to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on the back of an 11-match unbeaten run.

In comparison, Spurs were struggling without star man Harry Kane in particular, losing five of their last six games and drawing the other.

The break has helped the likes of Kane, Heung-min Son and Steven Bergwijn return to full fitness though, similarly to how United have regained the services of Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford.

Jose Mourinho has already been dealt a blow in the last few days though, with Dele Alli suspended for the United game due to social media misconduct.

And now, the former Reds manager will be without another of his first-team stars through injury.

The Telegraph have revealed that Japhet Tanganga will also be absent for Spurs after being ruled out with a back stress fracture.

The 21-year-old defender has played an important role in Mourinho's plans since the turn of the year, so it comes as another blow for Spurs and another boost for United.

This comes after their friendly against Reading was cancelled after a Norwich City player was tested positive for COVID-19 after the Canaries defeated Spurs last week.

Friday's hosts haven't had the ideal preparation, so let's hope the Reds can capitalise and reboot the strong run of form.

Catch up on the latest United news with Monday's Paper Talk with Joe Smith on Stretford Paddock, addressing some potential interest in Wilfried Ndidi:

