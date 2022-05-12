Steve McClaren Meets John Murtough And Erik ten Hag in Undercover Meeting

Former Assistant Manager of Sir Alex Ferguson and former Newcastle Manager Steve McClaren meet Football Director John Murtough in a secret recruitment meeting along with incoming manager Erik ten Hag and his assistant Mitchel van der Gaag.

Erik ten Hag's Ajax won the Eredivisie this season. A strategic meeting was scheduled immediately after this result.

IMAGO / PA Images

According to Sam Wallace and James Ducker from the Telegraph, John Murtough, Manchester United's Football Director came to Amsterdam through an early private flight and left back to London after the meeting.

As per the same report, Steve McClaren attended the meeting and is now more likely to be a part of the coaching staff at Old Trafford.

In this discussion, transfer targets were drafted with two midfielders, a versatile forward, and a center-half this summer as part of an overhaul. Frenkie de Jong was discussed as an ambitious target by the team.

As part of the negotiations, Manchester United were in a dialogue with Barcelona, and the player's representatives. But, the deal is nowhere close to a breakthrough as things stand.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon