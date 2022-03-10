Skip to main content
Steve McManaman Says Real Madrid Manager Carlo Ancelotti Would Not be a Good Appointment for Manchester United

Ex-Real Madrid midfielder Steve McManaman believes Carlo Ancelotti would not be a good appointment for Manchester United.

The Italian manager has been linked to the job in recent weeks as a short term option.

McManaman told HorseRacing.net: “No, it wouldn’t be a good appointment for Manchester United. I don’t see the point of it."

"United need stability at the minute, they need to plan, and pick a good manager, give him time, and back him to a certain extent in what he wants to do with the players."

"If he wants to get rid of players, he needs to be backed. But they need some stability and they need it long-term."

Ancelotti

Carlo Ancelotti

Ancelotti's team are first in La Liga at the moment, and he lead Los Blancos to a victory over Paris Saint Germain last night in the Champions League (You can watch the deciding goal here).

“I don’t know what’s going to happen with Carlo at Real Madrid. It looks like he’s going to win the league so I’d be surprised if they get rid of him."

"A lot of it will depend on what happens in the Champions League.”

