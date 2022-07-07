Skip to main content

Study Finds Manchester United Fans Were The Most Stressed in 2021/22 Football Season

A recent study which was conducted by gathering data from fans of all Premier League clubs last season has revealed that Manchester United fans were the most stressed in the 2021/22 season.

Football, as a sport, has never been devoid of nerves and tensions and action-packed moments. From Sergio Aguero's 93rd minute winner in injury time in 2012 to help Manchester City beat neighbours United to Federico Macheda's to Leicester's title win in 2016, Premier League has been witness to some of the magical moments in the beautiful game.

And hence it is one of the most emotional sports in the world too, and fans supporting their respective clubs have to go through a whole lot of mixed sets of emotions throughout the course of every match and thereby, every season.

old trafford fans

But fans of which Premier League club has been the most stressed during last season?

To answer this, ThePuntersPage has conducted a study by analysing replies of fans to the posts of all the twenty clubs in the English top flight.

And the study has revealed that fans of the Old Trafford club were the most stressed last season, in which the 13-times Premier League champions finished sixth thereby missing out on Champions League football and had their worst ever points tally since decades.

ThePuntersPage

Twitter handleTotal tweetsNegative counts per 100Positive counts per 100

@arsenal

134025

23.67

76.33

@avfcofficial

7554

13.66

86.34

@brentfordfc

11725

15.24

84.76

@burnleyofficial

10061

24.96

75.04

@chelseafc

106189

22.94

77.06

@cpfc

12008

16.52

83.48

@everton

36895

31.03

68.97

@lcfc

13615

20.88

79.12

@lfc

117488

18.60

81.40

@lufc

23130

23.42

76.58

@mancity

65798

22.54

77.46

@norwichcityfc

10306

21.83

78.17

@nufc

33842

20.59

79.41

@officialbhafc

9110

17.00

83.00

@southamptonfc

9680

16.81

83.19

@spursofficial

49913

26.00

74.00

@watfordfc

9939

23.16

76.84

@westham

27763

25.49

74.51

@wolves

13766

20.03

79.97

@manutd

204069

34.04

65.96

According to the research, Manchester United fans had a total of 69,459 negative tweets out of 204,069 in total. Due to the dismal season, their fans had to endure last time around, it's no wonder they are revealed to be the most stressed.

Manchester United's Twitter handle, consequently, had the highest percentage of negative tweets with 34.04%. 

On the positive side, even after the kind of sub-par season United had, 65.96% of the fans were found to be supportive.

United fans' stress and disappointment level is followed by that of Everton fans, who had the next highest percentage of negative tweets with 31.03%.

Aston Villa's Twitter handle, on the other hand, received the most support from the Villa faithful. As per numbers revealed by the research, they had the highest percentage of positive tweets with 86.34%, followed by that of Brentford (84.76%) and Crystal Palace (83.48%).


