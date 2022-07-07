Study Finds Manchester United Fans Were The Most Stressed in 2021/22 Football Season

A recent study which was conducted by gathering data from fans of all Premier League clubs last season has revealed that Manchester United fans were the most stressed in the 2021/22 season.

Football, as a sport, has never been devoid of nerves and tensions and action-packed moments. From Sergio Aguero's 93rd minute winner in injury time in 2012 to help Manchester City beat neighbours United to Federico Macheda's to Leicester's title win in 2016, Premier League has been witness to some of the magical moments in the beautiful game.

And hence it is one of the most emotional sports in the world too, and fans supporting their respective clubs have to go through a whole lot of mixed sets of emotions throughout the course of every match and thereby, every season.

But fans of which Premier League club has been the most stressed during last season?

To answer this, ThePuntersPage has conducted a study by analysing replies of fans to the posts of all the twenty clubs in the English top flight.

And the study has revealed that fans of the Old Trafford club were the most stressed last season, in which the 13-times Premier League champions finished sixth thereby missing out on Champions League football and had their worst ever points tally since decades.

Twitter handle Total tweets Negative counts per 100 Positive counts per 100 @arsenal 134025 23.67 76.33 @avfcofficial 7554 13.66 86.34 @brentfordfc 11725 15.24 84.76 @burnleyofficial 10061 24.96 75.04 @chelseafc 106189 22.94 77.06 @cpfc 12008 16.52 83.48 @everton 36895 31.03 68.97 @lcfc 13615 20.88 79.12 @lfc 117488 18.60 81.40 @lufc 23130 23.42 76.58 @mancity 65798 22.54 77.46 @norwichcityfc 10306 21.83 78.17 @nufc 33842 20.59 79.41 @officialbhafc 9110 17.00 83.00 @southamptonfc 9680 16.81 83.19 @spursofficial 49913 26.00 74.00 @watfordfc 9939 23.16 76.84 @westham 27763 25.49 74.51 @wolves 13766 20.03 79.97 @manutd 204069 34.04 65.96

According to the research, Manchester United fans had a total of 69,459 negative tweets out of 204,069 in total. Due to the dismal season, their fans had to endure last time around, it's no wonder they are revealed to be the most stressed.

Manchester United's Twitter handle, consequently, had the highest percentage of negative tweets with 34.04%.

On the positive side, even after the kind of sub-par season United had, 65.96% of the fans were found to be supportive.

United fans' stress and disappointment level is followed by that of Everton fans, who had the next highest percentage of negative tweets with 31.03%.

Aston Villa's Twitter handle, on the other hand, received the most support from the Villa faithful. As per numbers revealed by the research, they had the highest percentage of positive tweets with 86.34%, followed by that of Brentford (84.76%) and Crystal Palace (83.48%).

