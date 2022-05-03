Super Agent Reveals Big Update on Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United Future

Super agent Rob Segal has stated that Cristiano Ronaldo will stay at Manchester United in the summer.

Ronaldo was on the scoresheet once again on Monday, as he won a penalty and scored it himself in the club's 3-0 win over Brentford. This came after his goal against Chelsea helped United pick up a 1-1 draw.

Agent Segal spoke to Caughtoffside recently and while he spoke about a range of topics in the game, he also gave his views on the future of Ronaldo at Old Trafford.

The agent believes that the Portuguese will stay at United in the summer.

"Although there are many clubs who are still competing for something, Manchester United’s season is well over and one player who is seeing his future speculated is Cristiano Ronaldo.

"When it comes to the possibility of seeing him leave Old Trafford this summer – it won’t happen. He’ll stay. He’s Man United’s best player."

While criticisms have been there, Ronaldo has by far been United's top scorer in the current campaign.

He has found the back of the net 18 times in the Premier League, while also getting three assists for the side.

Following the win over Brentford yesterday, Ralf Rangnick had stated that he does expect Ronaldo to stay at the club in the summer.

