Report: Talks Between Manchester United Paul Mitchell Are 'In Progress'

Talks between Manchester United and Paul Mitchell are said to be in progress as United look to bring in the AS Monaco director according to a report.

United have been linked to Mitchell for a number of weeks with many reports suggesting that Mitchell has been outlined by Ralf Rangnick.

Rangnick previously worked with Mitchell at RB Leipzig and are known to have a good relationship.

Mitchell has recently been working at Monaco but many reports have suggested that Mitchell will leave the French side this summer.

Paul Mitchell

Now according to Nicolo Schira "Talks in progress for AS Monaco's sports director Paul Mitchell as new Manchester United's sports director."

United have lost Matt Judge who had been heavily involved in transfer negotiations since 2014 and will need to restructure to replace.

Mitchell would come into United with a wealth of experience in a role similar to that of Judge.

Mitchell would be part of the continuing rebuild behind the scenes at United ahead of the next campaign.

