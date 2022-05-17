Team News: Jadon Sancho, Luke Shaw And Marcus Rashford Back On Turf

Manchester United stars Jadon Sancho, Luke Shaw, and Marcus Rashford have returned back on the grass at the Red Devil's Carrington Training Complex for a fitness session today.

The young English forwards were forced out of matchday squads due to illness while Luke Shaw was undergoing surgery. These instances caused them to miss a few games at the backend of the campaign.

IMAGO / PA Images

New images from the club's official website reveal the players training hard on the pitch with co-stars ahead of a crucial game that could be watched by incoming permanent manager Erik ten Hag either from Selhurst Park or from the comfort of his home.

The English full-back had to surgically remove metal bolts from one of his legs that had undergone a severe injury in a game against PSV Eindhoven a few years back during the Louis van Gaal's era.

Jadon Sancho was suffering from tonsillitis while Rashford was overcoming some symptoms of bronchitis in his lungs. All three players returned back for training on Tuesday ahead of their next game.

Meanwhile, Ralf Rangnick prepares for his final game as the interim manager of Manchester United against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park after a heavy defeat against Brighton last week.

