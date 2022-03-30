Teenager Jailed for Racially Abusing Marcus Rashford on Twitter Following England’s Loss to Italy in Euro 2020 Final

A teenager has been jailed for six weeks for racially abusing Manchester United and England winger Marcus Rashford following on from their defeat to Italy in the Euro 2020 final.

Rashford amongst other England players such as Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka were subject to racial abuse on social media following the loss on penalties.

Rashford, Sancho and Saka all took penalties in the final which played a part in the loss to Italy.

The social media reaction was deemed ‘disgusting’ by players, fans and reporters alike.

IMAGO / AgenciaLOF

It has now been revealed that a teenager who racially abused Rashford via Twitter has been jailed for six weeks.

There have been calls from a number of athletes and professionals in sport for social media platforms to up their efforts to stop racial abuse online.

Reports that are made on social media don’t seem to have any actions against perpetrators which results in continued abuse.

Rashford has been a leading role model for young people in communities across the UK when he campaigned for free school meals for children in Britain.

Read More Manchester United Coverage

Follow United Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon |