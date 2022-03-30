Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Teenager Jailed for Racially Abusing Marcus Rashford on Twitter Following England’s Loss to Italy in Euro 2020 Final

A teenager has been jailed for six weeks for racially abusing Manchester United and England winger Marcus Rashford following on from their defeat to Italy in the Euro 2020 final.

Rashford amongst other England players such as Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka were subject to racial abuse on social media following the loss on penalties.

Rashford, Sancho and Saka all took penalties in the final which played a part in the loss to Italy.

The social media reaction was deemed ‘disgusting’ by players, fans and reporters alike.

Rashford

It has now been revealed that a teenager who racially abused Rashford via Twitter has been jailed for six weeks.

There have been calls from a number of athletes and professionals in sport for social media platforms to up their efforts to stop racial abuse online.

Reports that are made on social media don’t seem to have any actions against perpetrators which results in continued abuse.

Rashford has been a leading role model for young people in communities across the UK when he campaigned for free school meals for children in Britain.

Read More Manchester United Coverage

Follow United Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon |

Rashford
News

Teenager Jailed for Racially Abusing Marcus Rashford on Twitter Following England’s Loss to Italy in Euro 2020 Final

By Alex Wallace36 seconds ago
Anthony Martial
News

Manchester United Exploring Massive Potential Swap Deal with Premier League Giants

By Kaustubh Pandey20 minutes ago
AMSTERDAM - (lr) Daley Blind of Ajax, Darwin Nunez or SL Benfica, Lisandro Martinez of Ajax during the UEFA Champions League match between Ajax Amsterdam and Benfica at the Johan Cruijff ArenA on March 15, 2022 in Amsterdam, Netherlands.
News

Manchester United's Chase for Summer Target Depends on Top Four Finish

By Kaustubh Pandey1 hour ago
Jaap Stam
Quotes

Jaap Stam Says He Would Join Manchester United 'Without Any Doubt', Amid Erik Ten Hag Rumours

By Rhys James2 hours ago
Manchester United 2019 Tour
News

Manchester United Announce Summer Tour Plans In Australia

By James Ridge3 hours ago
Ralf Rangnick
News

Manchester United Dealt Blow as Star Picks up Injury on International Duty

By Kaustubh Pandey4 hours ago
luis enrique
News

Manchester United Managerial Chase Could Be a Two Horse Race Already

By Kaustubh Pandey17 hours ago
bruno fernandes
News

Watch: Bruno Fernandes Scores Superb Goal to Give Portugal Two Goal Lead Against North Macedonia in World Cup Qualifier

By Alex Wallace17 hours ago