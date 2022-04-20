Close Erik Ten Hag Associate Reveals Dutchman's Vital Quality That Would Be Needed at Manchester United
Leon ten Voorde, one of Erik ten Hag's closest friends, has spoken about the Dutchman's ability to manage difficult dressing rooms and lofty characters at the club that he manages.
Ten Hag is expected to be announced as the new United boss at some point this week, with final details about the deal now being sorted out by the club.
United took a 4-0 hammering at the hands of Liverpool yesterday and they have now conceded 9 goals against the Merseyside club across two games.
Ten Voorde spoke to Dutch outlet Algemeen Dagblad and he talked about Ten Hag and his qualities. Both of them have known each other since they were four years old.
Ten Voorde told Manchester Evening News recently: "One of his qualities is managing a dressing room. He can also handle the so-called difficult characters. He has always had those guys in line and they are all positive. Also at Ajax, he first had to overcome scepticism but in the end, he succeeds.
"He is clearly the boss, but at the same time also social and knows everything about the players. And no one knows if the locker room will be toxic next season as well. Wait and see what will happen in the transfer area."
There has been constant talk in the media about ego clashes and dressing room issues at Old Trafford and that suggests that a manager capable of handling egos would be very useful at United.
