Report: Manchester United Linked With Move For 22 y/o Serie A Ace as Ten Hag Makes Demand

Manchester United have now been linked with a move for current Juventus and ex-Ajax defender Matthijs de Ligt for a potential summer move.

De Ligt was linked with a move to Old Trafford before his exit from Ajax to Juve, but the Red Devils ended up signing Harry Maguire from Leicester City instead.

With the arrival of Erik ten Hag, it seems as if the Dutchman may be back on United's shortlist.

Juventus Fc - Acf Fiorentina Matthijs de Ligt of Juventus Fc in action during the Coppa Italia semi-final 2nd leg match between Juventus Fc and Acf Fiorentina at Allianz Stadium on April 20, 2022 in Turin, Italy.

Journalist Paul Hirst has written a report for The Times, carrying some information about United's potential targets in the summer and De Ligt finds a mention there.

It is stated that Ten Hag has set his sights on De Ligt and the same is the case for Edson Alvarez and Ajax's Antony. 

Ten Hag had played a key role in nurturing De Ligt at Ajax and the Dutchman was a vital part of the side which reached the Champions League semi-final in 2019. 

There is currently uncertainty about the futures of Eric Bailly and Phil Jones. Harry Maguire hasn't had a great season by any means and Raphael Varane has faced a host of injury issues.

