Report: Manchester United Linked With Move For 22 y/o Serie A Ace

Manchester United have now been linked with a move for current Juventus and ex-Ajax defender Matthijs de Ligt for a potential summer move.

De Ligt was linked with a move to Old Trafford before his exit from Ajax to Juve, but the Red Devils ended up signing Harry Maguire from Leicester City instead.

With the arrival of Erik ten Hag, it seems as if the Dutchman may be back on United's shortlist.

Journalist Paul Hirst has written a report for The Times, carrying some information about United's potential targets in the summer and De Ligt finds a mention there.

It is stated that Ten Hag has set his sights on De Ligt and the same is the case for Edson Alvarez and Ajax's Antony.

Ten Hag had played a key role in nurturing De Ligt at Ajax and the Dutchman was a vital part of the side which reached the Champions League semi-final in 2019.

There is currently uncertainty about the futures of Eric Bailly and Phil Jones. Harry Maguire hasn't had a great season by any means and Raphael Varane has faced a host of injury issues.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow United Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon |