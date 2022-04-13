Skip to main content
Erik Ten Hag's Stance on Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo Revealed

Erik ten Hag's potential stance on the future and situation of striker Cristiano Ronaldo has been revealed by journalist Mike Verweij recently.

Ronaldo's future is still uncertain and recent reports have stated that the Portuguese had an influence on the club's decision to not appoint Antonio Conte and he made his displeasure about performances under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer clear.

ronaldo

Verweij spoke to Dutch outlet De Telegraaf recently and he revealed what Ten Hag's stance on Ronaldo's situation can be.

The journalist revealed that Ronaldo will have to 'win over' Ten Hag despite all of his previous accolades, as the Dutchman wants his players to initially prove themselves to the manager. The same will be the case for Ronaldo.

The journalist said: “He is very much into the players, and a lot of them have, in the beginning, been lost with his work. That will not be different with Ronaldo. I’m very curious to see how that goes."

In the current season, Ronaldo has found the back of the net 12 times in the Premier League this season, racking up three assists as well.

