The FA Charge Manchester United For Players' Behaviour During The Brighton game

The FA Charge Manchester United For The Players' Behaviour During The Brighton game

Brighton's Lewis Dunk was sent off after a VAR review, but the Football Association have declared Manchester United players' reacted to the initial yellow card decision by referee Peter Bankes, will result in a charge.

Manchester United beat Brighton and Hove Albion 2-0 on Tuesday, with Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes on the scoresheet.

The latter of the Portuguese duo was booked for dissent during the second half incident. Many of the furious United players crowded the referee and it certainly looked like they spoke their mind.

1 Gallery 1 Images

Because of the way they behaved, the FA have decided the players went too far.

The FA's statement read: "Manchester United FC has been charged with a breach of FA Rule E20.1 following its Premier League game against Brighton & Hove Albion FC on Tuesday [15/2/22]."

"It is alleged that Manchester United FC failed to ensure its players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion during the 53rd minute, and the club has until Monday [21/2/22] to provide a response."

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow United Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon |