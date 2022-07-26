Skip to main content

The First Pictures Of Christian Eriksen In A Manchester United Shirt

The first pictures of new Manchester United signing Christian Eriksen have emerged with the Danish international finally being unveiled in the new 22/23 home kit ahead of the campaign.

Eriksen was announced as a United player over a week ago however the new photos of the player in the new shirt have only just been unveiled to United fans ahead of the campaign. 

The Red Devils are still working on bringing new faces into Old Trafford this summer with the likes of Frenkie De Jong and Antony still high up on a list of priorities. 

eriksen denmark

However, United fans can enjoy the new images of Eriksen in a United shirt ahead of the campaign with the midfielder set to play a role in the side next season. 

United’s official social media outlet on Twitter posted a creative image of Eriksen in the new kits.

United also put together a great announcement video for the player which documented his trip leading up to the moment of signing for the club.

The video features many clips of Eriksen performing a number of usual media duties when a new signing is announced and more. 

You can watch the video posted by United, in the tweet below. 

