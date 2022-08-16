Skip to main content

The Glazers Could Leave Manchester United By The End Of The Season Predicts A Confident Michael Knighton

Michael Knighton has spoken out once again in a new interview about the Glazer ownership as his consortium continues working towards a possible hostile bid in the future, with Knighton in confident belief that Manchester United will have new owners.

Knighton has delivered a second interview which released late on Tuesday night as he once again discusses his view of the current situation with the Glazers. 

Plans for new protests ahead of United’s clash against Liverpool have been pushed out by the 1958 as they prepare to protest once again next Monday. 

Many people are understood to be on board with the protests and high numbers are expected to be a part of the demonstrations outside Old Trafford. 

Glazers Out

Michael once again spoke to YouTube channel fan outlet, Man Utd The Religion.

During the interview Michael stated that him and his consortium believe that the ‘Glazers value of United is worth far more than what the club is actually worth.’

He continues to state that ‘lodging a possible formal bid to buy the club is one that will take time and that it is still a work in progress.’

However, Michael appears to put his head on the block, as he alludes to and predicts that the ‘Glazers will have an exit plan from Manchester United by or at the end of the current season.’

Watch the full interview for yourself;

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Joel Glazer and Avram Glazer
News

The Glazers Could Leave Manchester United By The End Of The Season Predicts A Confident Michael Knighton

By Alex Wallace4 minutes ago
Joao Felix Casemiro
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Executives Meet With Atletico Madrid Attacker

By Seth Dooley5 minutes ago
Casemiro
Transfers

Manchester United to Pursue Real Madrid Star

By Seth Dooley2 hours ago
Dest
Transfers

Manchester United Interested In Signing Barcelona Right-Back Sergino Dest

By Saul Escudero2 hours ago
De Jong
Quotes

Ex-Liverpool Star Says Frenkie De Jong May Have Changed His Mind On Manchester United Move

By Rhys James3 hours ago
Moises Caicedo Brighton Pablo Fornals West Ham
Transfers

Report: Why Brighton Midfielder Moises Caicedo Could Push For Manchester United Move

By Rhys James4 hours ago
Rabiot
Transfers

Manchester United Call Off Adrien Rabiot Transfer

By Alex Wallace5 hours ago
Adrien Rabiot arriving
Transfers

Adrien Rabiot Transfer From Juventus to Manchester United Stalling

By Seth Dooley5 hours ago