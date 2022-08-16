The Glazers Could Leave Manchester United By The End Of The Season Predicts A Confident Michael Knighton

Michael Knighton has spoken out once again in a new interview about the Glazer ownership as his consortium continues working towards a possible hostile bid in the future, with Knighton in confident belief that Manchester United will have new owners.

Knighton has delivered a second interview which released late on Tuesday night as he once again discusses his view of the current situation with the Glazers.

Plans for new protests ahead of United’s clash against Liverpool have been pushed out by the 1958 as they prepare to protest once again next Monday.

Many people are understood to be on board with the protests and high numbers are expected to be a part of the demonstrations outside Old Trafford.

Michael once again spoke to YouTube channel fan outlet, Man Utd The Religion.

During the interview Michael stated that him and his consortium believe that the ‘Glazers value of United is worth far more than what the club is actually worth.’

He continues to state that ‘lodging a possible formal bid to buy the club is one that will take time and that it is still a work in progress.’

However, Michael appears to put his head on the block, as he alludes to and predicts that the ‘Glazers will have an exit plan from Manchester United by or at the end of the current season.’

