The Poll For Player Of The Month Of September 2022 Is Out - Vote For Your Favourite

It has been announced by Manchester United, that three candidates participate to win the September Player Of The Month award, they have been published and it will be the supporter's task to choose the winner.

As always a difficult decision to make among the candidates who have given it all in each game for the Red Devils, despite a loss at the start of the UEFA Europa League, Erik Ten Hag's side was able to win all their Premier League fixtures during September.

The toughest. When the Red Devils' thermometer underwent the hottest of the tests against an unbeaten, five-win streak Arsenal who seemed unstoppable before everyones' eyes, however, Erik Ten Hag displayed a magnificent strategy.

Not just denying the Gunners their gameplay but crushing them with effective and precise counterattacks and high pressing, the Old Trafford side ended Mikel Arteta's winning streak and positioned themselves solidly in the fifth place on the table.

According to Manchester United Official Website, these are the three candidates to win the September Player Of The Month Award:

Christian Eriksen

The Dane Midfielder has shocked the supporters with his fast response into the team as it was not expected to happen specially from a position where he is not usual, the holding Midfield.

The number 14 was named Man of the Match against Arsenal on September 4 following his great through passes and assists which translated into a massive Manchester United victory over the Gunners. Eriksen has become important for the Red Devils rather quick.

Jadon Sancho

For many, the number 25 was not the player he used to be when he was playing for Borussia Dortmund being the reason Manchester United brought him to Old Trafford, not to mention his elevated price tag of nearly 100 million euros.

However, the situation changed with Erik Ten Hag's arrival. The Dutch manager always knew how to use the talented winger at the Red Devils, the English forward has certainly recovered from the poor form that haunted him since last year.

Sancho has scored three goals so far for Manchester United in eight matches played, two were in September with each one of them being key to achieve two important victories. The first one, an away fixture against Leicester and the latest one versus Arsenal.

To top if off, Jadon scored a beautiful goal in the latest game valid for the Europa League to put the Red Devils back in the race for the first place in the Group E.

Raphael Varane

Raphael Varane is a solid Centre-back, one Erik Ten Hag trusts with his eyes closed and it is not so difficult to understand why.

The French International has brought his vast experience to the squad, making his teammates' life easier on the pitch. The World Cup Winner is always well positioned and as a result seems to be playing effortlessly on the field.

Truly one of the best in the current squad, no wonder why the Defender has been nominated once again for the award.

