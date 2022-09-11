Skip to main content

The Six Manchester United Stars Out Of Contract Next Summer

Manchester United will have some major contract decisions to make before January 2023.

Manchester United will have some serious negotiating to undertake with a number of current stars. 

United have six players that are set to be out of contract in the summer of 2023. 

However it is worth noting that these players all have an option to extend that contract for an extra year. 

The names in the list will split some fans decisions on whether they should get a new contract at the club. 

Old Trafford

The names in the list range from club superstars to players who are on the fringe of the first team squad. 

United will have to decide before January what to do with these players otherwise they are free to talk to other clubs about a possible summer move. 

The list of players that have contracts expiring in the next year are;

David De Gea

Diogo Dalot

Luke Shaw

Fred

Marcus Rashford

Cristiano Ronaldo 

Ronaldo has expressed a desire to leave United previously, over the previous summer. 

Shaw is a player who is currently being kept out of the starting 11 by Tyrell Malacia. 

Decisions on the two players above are ones that will be the most interesting to see the outcome. 

However, Dalot is one player that is currently proving week in and week out that he deserves a new contract. 

The Six Manchester United Stars Out Of Contract Next Summer

