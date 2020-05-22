The three academy stars set to replace next season's U23 loanees

Manchester United look to be preparing for the next wave of promising starlets to break into the senior set-up ahead of the 2020/21 season.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's first-team rebuild is set to transition further this summer, with United being heavily linked to exciting young names.

Jack Grealish, Jadon Sancho and Jude Bellingham have all been touted as priority targets - all quality players, all young.

There's expected to be some movement amongst the United U23s and U18s ranks as well though, with a few notable names set for loan moves.

Ethan Laird, Ethan Galbraith and James Garner have all played crucial roles in the U23s' campaign and have earnt first-team opportunities under Solskjaer.

They look set to head out on loan this summer in search for regular senior football as Solskjaer looks to blood another youngster into his plans after the successful emergence of Brandon Williams and Mason Greenwood.

According to the Manchester Evening News, the three academy stars that seem poised to replace the U23s trio next season are Charlie McCann, Mark Helm and Hannibal Mejbri.

McCann, 18, has featured heavily in midfield for the U18s this season, scoring six goals and providing two assists in 16 U18 Premier League games from a defensive role.

Helm, also 18, has recorded three goals and four assists in 13 U18 Premier League games from a more advanced position.

Mejbri, just 17, is the name on the tongues of many though.

When United splashed £9.3million to sign him from AS Monaco as a 16-year-old last year, it was clear the club saw something very special in him.

And he's demonstrated that potential in his first season in Manchester, already making nine appearances for the U23s in the Premier League 2 and FA Youth Cup.

There was even talk of Mejbri being fast-tracked into the first-team whilst there was doubt over Bruno Fernandes' arrival, so he certainly has a big future ahead of him.

Hopefully, we'll see one of these young stars, if not all of them, playing a part in United's 2020/21 campaign.

