Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search
This Is How Stage One Of Manchester United Rebuild Will Look Like This Summer

This Is How Stage One Of Manchester United Rebuild Will Look Like This Summer

IMAGO / Colorsport

Following Erik Ten Hag's arrival to England this weekend, it is claimed that he will take charge of Manchester United on Monday, a day after the last game of the season against Crystal Palace. 

It was confirmed that Ralf Rangnick will be the manager against Palace on Sunday, and, of course, Erik Ten Hag will be there watching the game.

The Dutchman will begin his duties as the official Manchester United Manager on Monday morning. 

imago1012029347h

This has been maybe the worst season played by the Red Devils since the Premier League exists, losing 4-0 to Brighton & Hove Albion for the first time in history and also failing to secure a spot in the Champions League 2022-2023.

This embarrassing situation has made us all think the Old Trafford side needs an urgent rebuild.

The former Ajax manager knows that there is a big challenge on his hands and is trying to first build a great managerial team with Mitchell van der Gaag and Steve McClaren by his side.

Many players will say goodbye to the Theatre of Dreams this June as their contracts are about to expire and no renewals are planned.

Departures:

  •  Paul Pogba
  • Jesse Lingard
  • Juan Mata
  • Edinson Cavani
  • Nemanja Matic
  • Eric Bailly 
  • Aaron Wan-Bissaka
  • Anthony Martial 
  • Dean Henderson

On the other hand with have a list of possible arrivals (prospects):

  • Jurrien Timber
  • Pau Torres
  • Frenkie De Jong
  • Declan Rice
  • Aurelien Tchouameni
  • Christopher Nkunku 
  • Darwin Nunez
  • Victor Osimhen

As the list of names that we could see next season wearing United's jersey is pretty extense. It's right to say we can expect this to be a very busy summer window for Manchester United.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

imago1012029347h
News

This Is How Stage One Of Manchester United Rebuild Will Look Like This Summer

By Saul Escudero27 seconds ago
Pogba
Transfers

Fabrizio Romano's Update On Paul Pogba

By Alan Bince3 hours ago
imago1012029347h
News

Erik ten Hag Skips Vacation To Land in Manchester Tomorrow

By Alan Bince5 hours ago
imago1007345435h
News

Report: Coach Eric Ramsay Set To Stay At Manchester United Next Season

By Alan Bince15 hours ago
imago1011875618h
Transfers

Manchester United Send Scouts To Watch Eintracht Frankfurt's Evan Ndicka

By Alan Bince15 hours ago
Paul Pogba vs Leeds
Transfers

Report: Juventus Make 'Serious' Approach For Paul Pogba

By Alan Bince15 hours ago
Manchester City vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League
Opinions

Report: Guardiola Slams Former Manchester United Stars Following Manchester City Elimination From UEFA Champions League Semi-Finals

By Saul Escudero18 hours ago
Xavi Hernandez and Frenkie De Jong
Transfers

Report: Manchester United are Working on the Transfer of Frenkie De Jong

By Alex Wallace23 hours ago