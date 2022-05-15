This Is How Stage One Of Manchester United Rebuild Will Look Like This Summer

Following Erik Ten Hag's arrival to England this weekend, it is claimed that he will take charge of Manchester United on Monday, a day after the last game of the season against Crystal Palace.

It was confirmed that Ralf Rangnick will be the manager against Palace on Sunday, and, of course, Erik Ten Hag will be there watching the game.

The Dutchman will begin his duties as the official Manchester United Manager on Monday morning.

IMAGO / Pro Shots

This has been maybe the worst season played by the Red Devils since the Premier League exists, losing 4-0 to Brighton & Hove Albion for the first time in history and also failing to secure a spot in the Champions League 2022-2023.

This embarrassing situation has made us all think the Old Trafford side needs an urgent rebuild.

The former Ajax manager knows that there is a big challenge on his hands and is trying to first build a great managerial team with Mitchell van der Gaag and Steve McClaren by his side.

Many players will say goodbye to the Theatre of Dreams this June as their contracts are about to expire and no renewals are planned.

Departures:

Paul Pogba

Jesse Lingard

Juan Mata

Edinson Cavani

Nemanja Matic

Eric Bailly

Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Anthony Martial

Dean Henderson

On the other hand with have a list of possible arrivals (prospects):

Jurrien Timber

Pau Torres

Frenkie De Jong

Declan Rice

Aurelien Tchouameni

Christopher Nkunku

Darwin Nunez

Victor Osimhen

As the list of names that we could see next season wearing United's jersey is pretty extense. It's right to say we can expect this to be a very busy summer window for Manchester United.

