Thomas Tuchel 'Could Possibly Leave' Chelsea Amid Manchester United Links

Thomas Tuchel could possibly leave Chelsea due to the ongoing situation amid links to Manchester United.

Tuchel has delivered major success at Chelsea since arriving, winning the UEFA Champions League and FIFA Club World Cup.

IMAGO / PA Images

The current Chelsea boss finds himself in a tricky situation at Chelsea as the club receives a number of setbacks due to the sanctions set against Roman Abramovich by the UK government.

According to Fabrizio Romano, there is a 'possibility' that Tuchel could leave Chelsea.

When speaking on The United Stand's YouTube channel, he said "As a possibility of Tuchel leaving, I'll say yes. But he's the sort of manager who doesn't want to leave as soon as there are problems."

While the possibility of United snatching Tuchel from Chelsea seems low it is a situation to keep an eye on.

Ralf Rangnick has a good relationship with Tuchel and could be a key figure in making the appointment possible.

