Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Thomas Tuchel 'Could Possibly Leave' Chelsea Amid Manchester United Links

Thomas Tuchel could possibly leave Chelsea due to the ongoing situation amid links to Manchester United.

Tuchel has delivered major success at Chelsea since arriving, winning the UEFA Champions League and FIFA Club World Cup.

Thomas Tuchel

The current Chelsea boss finds himself in a tricky situation at Chelsea as the club receives a number of setbacks due to the sanctions set against Roman Abramovich by the UK government.

According to Fabrizio Romano, there is a 'possibility' that Tuchel could leave Chelsea.

When speaking on The United Stand's YouTube channel, he said "As a possibility of Tuchel leaving, I'll say yes. But he's the sort of manager who doesn't want to leave as soon as there are problems."

While the possibility of United snatching Tuchel from Chelsea seems low it is a situation to keep an eye on.

Ralf Rangnick has a good relationship with Tuchel and could be a key figure in making the appointment possible.

Download The New Forza Football App! Get LIVE Lineups, Match Scores, Fixtures, Tables, Stats, & More: [Download Here]

Read more Manchester United Coverage

Follow United Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon |

Tuchel
News

Thomas Tuchel 'Could Possibly Leave' Chelsea Amid Manchester United Links

By Alex Wallace1 minute ago
Joao Felix
News

Watch: Joao Felix Goal Gives Atletico Madrid the Lead Against Cadiz in La Liga

By Alex Wallace18 minutes ago
Aguibou Camara
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Linked With Olympiacos Star Dubbed 'The Next Abedi Pele'

By James Ridge4 hours ago
Cristiano Ronaldo vs Villareal
News

Ralf Rangnick Expects Cristiano Ronaldo and Edinson Cavani to be Available for Game Against Tottenham Hotspur

By Alex Wallace6 hours ago
Tielemans
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Could Sign Premier League Midfield Star Youri Tielemans For Free

By Alex Wallace6 hours ago
Lewandowski
News

Report: Manchester United Interested in Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski

By Rhys James7 hours ago
Mauricio Pochettino
News

Manchester United Fear Poor Form and Dressing Room Issues are Damaging Potential Manager Search - With Cristiano Ronaldo Future Undecided

By Rhys James9 hours ago
Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United vs Manchester City
News

Ralf Rangnick Believes Cristiano Ronaldo is a 'Fading Force' For Manchester United

By Rhys James23 hours ago