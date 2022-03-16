Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Thomas Tuchel is Now Manchester United Number One Managerial Target

Thomas Tuchel has now emerged as Manchester United's number one managerial target ahead of Mauricio Pochettino and Erik Ten Hag according to reports.

Tuchel is currently at Chelsea but due to the uncertainty surrounding the clubs future, United could attempt to poach the German coach.

Ralf Rangnick is said to have a good relationship with Tuchel and could be key in attempting to bring the coach to Old Trafford. 

Thomas Tuchel

Tuchel has stated that he is happy at Chelsea and has no intentions of leaving the club at the moment.

According to Jeremy Cross of the Daily Star, United want Tuchel to come to Old Trafford before the end of the season.

Cross also added that Tuchel is now the favourite candidate for the permanent managers job ahead of Pochettino.

United would have a lot of work to do to bring Tuchel to the club as the German has a contract at the club until 2024.

Download The New Forza Football App! Get LIVE Lineups, Match Scores, Fixtures, Tables, Stats, & More: [Download Here]

Read More Manchester United Coverage

Follow United Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon |

Thomas Tuchel
News

Thomas Tuchel is Now Manchester United Number One Managerial Target

By Alex Wallace2 minutes ago
tuchel
News

Manchester United Looking At Thomas Tuchel Amid Uncertainty At Chelsea

By Soumyajit Roy18 minutes ago
elanga
News

Manchester United Player Gets First Senior Call-up For International Duty

By Soumyajit Roy1 hour ago
Old Trafford
Quotes

Manchester United Man Shuts Down Talk of Dressing Room Issues at Old Trafford

By Kaustubh Pandey3 hours ago
Pogba
Quotes

Countryman Slams Manchester United's Paul Pogba amidst Atletico Madrid loss in the Champions League

By Kaustubh Pandey3 hours ago
fans gesture atleti
News

Manchester United Facing Punishment From UEFA After Champions League Exit

By Soumyajit Roy4 hours ago
Thomas Tuchel
Quotes

Ex-Chelsea Midfielder on Thomas Tuchel to Manchester United: 'If the Situation Bubbles, Then Yes'

By Rhys James5 hours ago
lewandowski
Transfers

Manchester United Make Contact With Agent Of Bayern Munich Player

By Soumyajit Roy8 hours ago