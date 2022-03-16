Thomas Tuchel is Now Manchester United Number One Managerial Target
Thomas Tuchel has now emerged as Manchester United's number one managerial target ahead of Mauricio Pochettino and Erik Ten Hag according to reports.
Tuchel is currently at Chelsea but due to the uncertainty surrounding the clubs future, United could attempt to poach the German coach.
Ralf Rangnick is said to have a good relationship with Tuchel and could be key in attempting to bring the coach to Old Trafford.
Tuchel has stated that he is happy at Chelsea and has no intentions of leaving the club at the moment.
According to Jeremy Cross of the Daily Star, United want Tuchel to come to Old Trafford before the end of the season.
Cross also added that Tuchel is now the favourite candidate for the permanent managers job ahead of Pochettino.
United would have a lot of work to do to bring Tuchel to the club as the German has a contract at the club until 2024.
Download The New Forza Football App! Get LIVE Lineups, Match Scores, Fixtures, Tables, Stats, & More: [Download Here]
Read More Manchester United Coverage
- Watch: Manchester United 3-2 Tottenham Hotspur | Match Highlights | Premier League | Cristiano Ronaldo Hattrick Gives United the Win
- Watch: Every Cristiano Ronaldo Goal in Hattrick for Manchester United Against Tottenham Hotspur
- Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo Meets Former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers NFL Superstar Tom Brady After Manchester United Victory Over Tottenham Hotspur
- Carragher Urges Manchester United To Move For Chelsea's Thomas Tuchel Again
- Report: Manchester United Could Use Player In Swap Deal For Serie A Superstars In Mega Transfer
Follow United Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon |