Thomas Tuchel is Now Manchester United Number One Managerial Target

Thomas Tuchel has now emerged as Manchester United's number one managerial target ahead of Mauricio Pochettino and Erik Ten Hag according to reports.

Tuchel is currently at Chelsea but due to the uncertainty surrounding the clubs future, United could attempt to poach the German coach.

Ralf Rangnick is said to have a good relationship with Tuchel and could be key in attempting to bring the coach to Old Trafford.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Tuchel has stated that he is happy at Chelsea and has no intentions of leaving the club at the moment.

According to Jeremy Cross of the Daily Star, United want Tuchel to come to Old Trafford before the end of the season.

Cross also added that Tuchel is now the favourite candidate for the permanent managers job ahead of Pochettino.

United would have a lot of work to do to bring Tuchel to the club as the German has a contract at the club until 2024.

