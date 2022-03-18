Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Thomas Tuchel Speaks Out on Rumours Linking Him With Manchester United

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has finally spoken out on rumours that have been linking him with the permanent manager's job at Manchester United.

The German manager has been the talk in the media ever since sanctions were imposed by the UK government on Chelsea thereby making the club's future uncertain.

Reports in the English media have linked him with a switch to Old Trafford at the end of the season, and Manchester United have been reported to be 'exploiting his situation' at Stamford Bridge.

The 48-year-old was asked about the United rumours, which he has discredited as he claims there are plenty of reasons to stay at the London club.

tuchel fa cup

In a press conference before Chelsea's FA Cup quarter-final tie at Middlesbrough, when asked about the rumours, the German said, "Actually no reaction at all [to the rumours]."

"Do you feel me less committed to the club or less involved in the club? Absolutely not."

Tuchel further added, "I have said many times that I love to be here and this club has everything it needs to make me happy. There is no need. We have plenty of reasons to stay at the moment here and that's what we're doing."

Whether he leaves in the summer is certainly a question that still prevails, but these comments from the man itself will certainly provide a blow to United's hopes of landing him.

Read More Manchester United Coverage

Follow United Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon |

tuchel fa cup
News

Thomas Tuchel Speaks Out on Rumours Linking Him With Manchester United

By Soumyajit Roy11 seconds ago
Ralf Rangnick
News

Manchester United Have Regrets About Rangnick Appointment as Cristiano Ronaldo Faces Issues

By Kaustubh Pandey20 minutes ago
de gea
News

David De Gea Not Selected In Spain National Team Squad

By Soumyajit Roy57 minutes ago
nkunku
Transfers

Manchester United 'Hot' On The Trail of €75m Bundesliga Forward

By Soumyajit Roy1 hour ago
Diogo Dalot
Quotes

Manchester United Defender Diogo Dalot Explains His Resurgence Under Ralf Rangnick

By Rhys James2 hours ago
Nikola Milenkovic (ACF Fiorentina) and Giovanni Simeone (Hellas Verona FC) during ACF Fiorentina vs Hellas Verona FC, italian soccer Serie A match in Florence, Italy, March 06 2022
News

Manchester United 'scouting' Serie A Star Amidst Interest From Giants

By Kaustubh Pandey2 hours ago
Manchester United Women's
News

Manchester United Women’s First Old Trafford Game Infront of the Fans in 9 Days

By Alan Bince5 hours ago
tuchel chelsea
News

Manchester United Looking To Exploit Thomas Tuchel's Situation At Chelsea

By Soumyajit Roy5 hours ago