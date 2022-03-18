Thomas Tuchel Speaks Out on Rumours Linking Him With Manchester United

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has finally spoken out on rumours that have been linking him with the permanent manager's job at Manchester United.

The German manager has been the talk in the media ever since sanctions were imposed by the UK government on Chelsea thereby making the club's future uncertain.

Reports in the English media have linked him with a switch to Old Trafford at the end of the season, and Manchester United have been reported to be 'exploiting his situation' at Stamford Bridge.

The 48-year-old was asked about the United rumours, which he has discredited as he claims there are plenty of reasons to stay at the London club.

In a press conference before Chelsea's FA Cup quarter-final tie at Middlesbrough, when asked about the rumours, the German said, "Actually no reaction at all [to the rumours]."

"Do you feel me less committed to the club or less involved in the club? Absolutely not."

Tuchel further added, "I have said many times that I love to be here and this club has everything it needs to make me happy. There is no need. We have plenty of reasons to stay at the moment here and that's what we're doing."

Whether he leaves in the summer is certainly a question that still prevails, but these comments from the man itself will certainly provide a blow to United's hopes of landing him.

