Three Manchester United stars named in Europa League Squad of the Season

Manchester United may have fallen at the penultimate hurdle in last season's Europa League, but individuals are still earning recognition for a strong campaign.

Eventual winners Sevilla sent United home in the semi-finals, coming back from a goal down to claim a 2-1 triumph in Cologne.

The Reds still dominated the individual player rankings though, in a campaign which saw Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side score the most goals and concede the least.

Sergio Romero, Juan Mata and Bruno Fernandes all won the Golden Glove, Best Playmaker and Golden Boot awards respectively.

Of the trio, only Fernandes has made it into the Europa League Squad of the Season though, alongside team-mates Fred and Marcus Rashford.

With eight goals and four assists for both Sporting Lisbon and United, Fernandes is a major candidate to be named Player of the Tournament, so his inclusion is no surprise.

Fred contributing two goals and four assists, whilst Rashford is a major surprise after scoring just once throughout the campaign.

After keeping seven clean sheets in nine appearances, more than any other goalkeeper, whilst conceding just two goals, Romero is a glaring omission.

As is Mata, who enjoyed a brilliant run in European competition, but it's good to see United represented in some form.

Hopefully, it was the Reds' final Europa League appearance for some time with a return to the Champions League beckoning.

