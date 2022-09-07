Todd Boehly Had Agreed To Sign Cristiano Ronaldo - Thomas Tuchel Rejected

Thomas Tuchel was sacked by Chelsea on Wednesday morning following his sides defeat in the UEFA Champions League.

Many Chelsea fans have expressed their shock and anger to the decision however, a new report has suggested that this has been brewing for some time.

Chelsea were linked to the signing of Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo in the summer window.

Todd Boehly, Chelsea’s new owner had met with the players representative Jorge Mendes to discuss a deal.

It was reported at the time that the deal had broken down due to Tuchel’s desire to sign other targets.

However, a new report has emerged today stating that Boehly had a full agreement with United for Ronaldo.

The rejection of the deal by Tuchel is said to be what started a rocky relationship between the duo.

Ronaldo has since remained put at United despite a heavily reported desire to leave over the summer.

The report that has emerged today, on the day of Tuchel’s sacking comes from Matteo Moretto, he said;

“The first disagreements between Tedd Boehly and Thomas Tuchel were caused by the market.

The owner of Chelsea had everything agreed to sign Cristiano Ronaldo, but the coach ruled him out, prioritizing others like Aubameyang.”

It seems that the pair never held a stable relationship following the transfer market closure.

