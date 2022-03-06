Tottenham Hotspur v Everton: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League | EPL | UK, US, Canada, India, Australia

Tottenham Hotspur host Everton on Monday in a crucial Premier League match for the top four race and one Manchester United fans will be watching with interest. We can bring you details of when and where to watch the match here.

The Red Devils take on rivals Manchester City at The Etihad Stadium on Sunday as they attempt to stay in contention for that fourth spot with Arsenal, West Ham and Tottenham.

Kick-off Time

United Kingdom

Kick-off is at 8:00pm GMT time

United States of America/Canada

Eastern time 3:00pm ET

Pacific time: 12:00pm PT

Central time: 2:00pm CT

India

Kick-off is at 01:30 IST

Australia

Kick-off is at 07:00 AEDT

Where to Watch

For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on Sky Sports and can be streamed on Sky GO.

For US viewers, the game will be available on the USA Network and Universo.

For Canadian viewers, the game can be live-streamed on DAZN.

For viewers in India, the game will be available on Star Sports Select HD and Disney+ Hotstar.

Australian viewers can tune in on Optus Sport.

