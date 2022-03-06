Tottenham Hotspur v Everton: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League | EPL | UK, US, Canada, India, Australia
Tottenham Hotspur host Everton on Monday in a crucial Premier League match for the top four race and one Manchester United fans will be watching with interest. We can bring you details of when and where to watch the match here.
The Red Devils take on rivals Manchester City at The Etihad Stadium on Sunday as they attempt to stay in contention for that fourth spot with Arsenal, West Ham and Tottenham.
Kick-off Time
United Kingdom
Kick-off is at 8:00pm GMT time
United States of America/Canada
Eastern time 3:00pm ET
Pacific time: 12:00pm PT
Central time: 2:00pm CT
India
Kick-off is at 01:30 IST
Australia
Kick-off is at 07:00 AEDT
Where to Watch
For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on Sky Sports and can be streamed on Sky GO.
For US viewers, the game will be available on the USA Network and Universo.
For Canadian viewers, the game can be live-streamed on DAZN.
For viewers in India, the game will be available on Star Sports Select HD and Disney+ Hotstar.
Australian viewers can tune in on Optus Sport.
