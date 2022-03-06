Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Tottenham Hotspur v Everton: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League | EPL | UK, US, Canada, India, Australia

Tottenham Hotspur host Everton on Monday in a crucial Premier League match for the top four race and one Manchester United fans will be watching with interest. We can bring you details of when and where to watch the match here.

The Red Devils take on rivals Manchester City at The Etihad Stadium on Sunday as they attempt to stay in contention for that fourth spot with Arsenal, West Ham and Tottenham.

Tottenham Hotspur

Kick-off Time

United Kingdom

Kick-off is at 8:00pm GMT time

United States of America/Canada

Eastern time 3:00pm ET

Pacific time: 12:00pm PT

Central time: 2:00pm CT

India

Kick-off is at 01:30 IST

Australia

Kick-off is at 07:00 AEDT

Download The New Forza Football App! Get LIVE Lineups, Match Scores, Fixtures, Tables, Stats, & More: [Download Here]

Where to Watch

For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on Sky Sports and can be streamed on Sky GO.

For US viewers, the game will be available on the USA Network and Universo.

For Canadian viewers, the game can be live-streamed on DAZN.

For viewers in India, the game will be available on Star Sports Select HD and Disney+ Hotstar.

Australian viewers can tune in on Optus Sport.

Read More Manchester United Coverage

Follow United Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon |

Tottenham Hotspur
News

Tottenham Hotspur v Everton: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League | EPL | UK, US, Canada, India, Australia

By Neil Andrew1 minute ago
Sadio Mane
News

Watch: Liverpool 1-0 West Ham | Match Highlights | Premier League | Manchester United Top Four Rivals Stumble At Anfield

By Neil Andrew35 minutes ago
Ralph Hassenhutl
News

Manchester United Considering Hiring Ralph Hassenhuttl as Next Manager

By Rhys James11 hours ago
Cristiano Ronaldo
News

Manchester United Confirmed Squad Ahead of Manchester City Game | No Cristiano Ronaldo or Edinson Cavani

By Alex Wallace12 hours ago
imago1010365956h
News

Watch: Christian Pulisic Scores Chelsea's Fourth Goal Against Burnley

By Alex Wallace16 hours ago
imago1010365344h
News

Watch: Kai Havertz Scores Second Goal Against Burnley To Extend Chelsea's Lead

By Alex Wallace16 hours ago
imago1010365150h
News

Watch: Kai Havertz Scores to Double Chelsea's Lead Against Burnley

By Alex Wallace17 hours ago
imago1010364618h
News

Watch: Reece James Scores to Give Chelsea the Lead Against Burnley

By Alex Wallace17 hours ago