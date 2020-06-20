Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United: A Tactical Review

In what was an intense and electrifying game in North London, Manchester United secured a precious point against Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham Hotspur. However, when examining key moments throughout the match, United may feel they could’ve come back to Manchester with all three points, had other circumstances been different. Today, we shall be looking at the team’s strengths throughout the match and where improvement is needed against a strong and courageous Sheffield United.

The Bruno factor

Very few will argue that the impact of Bruno Fernandes on this Manchester United side can be compared to a shell on a snail. They cannot live without him at the moment. He has been directly involved in six Premier League goals (3 goals, 3 assists) since his debut in February – two more than any other player in that time. On top of this, the Portuguese international has yet to lose a game he has played since wearing the number 18 jersey, symbolising his importance to the team. In the match, he made more crosses (7) than any other outfield player, produced 8 long passes, 3/5 shots on target and won 7/10 duels, showing his desire to support Solskjaer’s philosophy in constructing fast, offensive and attacking football. His penalty late in the game showed elements of confidence to his performance and he will be hoping to continue this impressive form at Old Trafford next Wednesday.

The influence of Paul Pogba

There is no doubt that Manchester United found an extra gear when Paul Pogba was introduced to the game. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer threw on the player to replace Fred in the 63 minute of the match and his influence was breathtakingly brilliant. Despite being side-lined since boxing day, Pogba reminded everyone of his outstanding talent.

He recorded a 94% pass accuracy rate (100% for long balls), while making four successful ball recoveries in midfield. He also completed two successful take-ons, two blocks, won all of his tackles and induced the foul from Eric Dier that earned United a penalty. To achieve these numbers despite being hampered by injuries throughout the season is impressive. Coinciding with this, United fans were able to see the initial glimpses of the Pogba-Bruno interplay, being the outstanding creative sparks of the team. Pogba almost acted like a yin to Fernandes’ yang. It will be fascinating to see the line-up against Sheffield United and whether we see Solskjaer starting these two individuals. Evidently, United looked more creatively threatening when both were on the pitch.

A night of defensive highs and lows?

United will come out of the game disappointed not to win. Throughout major periods of the match, they created more clear-cut chances against a Spurs side that at times looked tired, lethargic and static. Before the fatal error’s that led to Steven Bergwijn’s goal, Solskjaer and his team would’ve been pleased with the display of his side, who took 58% of their shots in the 18-yard box. In the blink of an eye though, Spurs took the lead. However, a calamity of errors contributed to this. From a positional point of view, Harry Maguire left a huge gap for Bergwijn to attack. Contextually, he is a player that starts wide and dribbles inside, then dribbles back onto his favoured right side when he’s got a defender unbalanced in the area, to create room for a shot. Despite Maguire making 114 touches, this permitted him to drift into midfield, meaning more effort needs to be made with his positioning. Due to United struggling for pace recently in their centre-back partnership (Excluding Eric Bailly), this should be an area which needs improvement, holding the potential to leave them vulnerable on the counterattack.

David De Gea’s mistake will also not go unnoticed by fans and will raise questions over his long-term starting position. Whilst he made a brilliant acrobatic effort to deny Heung-Min Son from a header, his mistake for the goal was costly. Though the power of the shot was fierce, a player of his calibre should be making saves from shots of that disposal. The question remains as to whether the time is right for Dean Henderson to have his say on the number 1 spot or to maintain loyalty with the legendary Spanish goalkeeper. Time will tell.

Despite these mistakes, United’s offensive performance from a defensive point of view was impressive statistically. Although Luke Shaw looked out of position at times, this was because he provided an attacking threat. He successfully completed 4 dribbles, won 2 aerial duels and maintained a pass completion rate of 80.4%. He also made 3 interceptions, portraying his defensive abilities. What these stats depict is Shaw’s improvement in exploiting the left full back position with greater offensive intensity yet maintaining a defensive awareness. What needs improving then is a balance between attack and defence. Shaw must quickly learn how to move back into position should he want to provide an attacking commitment. This is what we now see throughout some of the best full backs in the world. If this happens, we may see a completely different player at Manchester United.

A quiet night for the front three

Much anticipation about this game circulated around the phenomenal off-field performances of Marcus Rashford. His actions predominantly contributed to the government making a drastic ‘U-turn’, so the spotlight before the game was on the individual. However, he and his other forward partners, Anthony Martial and Daniel James, weren’t involved regularly enough throughout the match. A combined total of just 60 passes was made between the front three, with 1 successful dribble completed (Anthony Martial) and 2 shots on target (Rashford and Martial). While this is the first game in a matter of months, you would expect a Manchester United front three to be more involved in a match which held such high stakes in the race for the top four. Overall, they had a combined average total of just 6.09, which is poor considering their potential. Arguably, United’s midfield need to utilise the attack in a way which seeks to involve them heavily throughout long periods. Supplying forward passes regularly is an example of this. Perhaps the inclusion of Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba in the same team will influence this.

Whilst we have learnt a lot from this performance, it is the first time some of these players have completed a contest in over three months. Time is needed to get into a recurring match fitness. This is perhaps why some players may have been out of position on numerous occasions. What’s transparent from this game though is that Manchester United are a better team when Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba are in the same starting line-up.