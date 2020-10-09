Tottenham rout proved humiliation is the new normal at Old Trafford

WRITTEN BY NATHAN AINSWORTH

As of writing, Manchester United lie 16 in the Premier League table; two defeats from three games and a minus six goal difference - the product of eleven conceded goals, the majority of which came in last weekend's humiliation to Tottenham Hotspur. The result itself is shocking but it doesn’t come as a surprise.

United’s severe defensive frailties and sudden newfound complete lack of organisation were highlighted in GW 1 in the 3-1 defeat to Crystal Palace. This team hasn’t been picked apart or even added too in the way any fans wanted, yet seems completely alien to the third-placed outfit we witnessed at Old Trafford last season. The question is – why? It’s lazy to simply say it’s the board, yes they are not innocent, but the players on the pitch at Old Trafford were United’s strongest eleven, a squad that finished third in the league last season, yet now look completely devoid of achieving anything positive at all.

It starts at the back, the back four of AWB, Maguire, Bailly and Shaw seemed completely disjointed, ill-disciplined and absent of any communication throughout the 90 minutes. Questions have to be asked of Harry Maguire, he is United’s captain and is failing to lead the team or the back four on the pitch.

Questions have to be asked whether he is deserving of the captaincy, is the armband too heavy for him? It seems harsh to shine the spotlight on Maguire, he displayed his value to the team on numerous occasions last season, and he is wrongfully targeted in the press and throughout social media given his transfer fee, something he had no control over. But the armband at Old Trafford carries responsibility and the traits we have seen from Maguire upon wearing it are not even satisfactory.

The defence doesn’t seem to communicate or even work together, there is no defensive shape or IQ displayed in United’s defence so far this season and even though the coaching staff are also responsible for tactical awareness being embedded into the players, the lack of communication, passion and even common sense from the 11 players on the pitch this season were highlighted last weekend.

However, some credit does have to go to Tottenham for their performance, they savagely exploited every weakness United had on show. Tottenham were efficient, ruthless and deserved to win by such a large margin. They made an example of a United side that looked deprived of any pride for the badge, so it has to be pondered is the honeymoon period post-Bruno at Old Trafford now over?

It was suggested by Gary Neville on Sky Sports that the negativity surrounding the board and it’s transfer policy is likely to have trickled down into the playing squad creating a negative atmosphere in the dressing room. It is a fair point, the prime example being the comments made by Luke Shaw to TV2 in which he stated ‘As I said, we have a very good group, but personally I think we need more players to strengthen the squad, it can give us a boost. When you look around at how other teams are strengthening, we must also do it to keep up’.

It’s rare that players would go so public regarding transfers given that even managers shun questions regarding incomings, but it is clear that this issue and seeming lack of intent from the board could have a psychological impact on the squad. Players that sign for United want to win trophies, it is what the badge is associated with, so to see rivals strengthening whilst your team treads water in the market can only be demotivating, and it was clear to see that when going 2-1 down against Tottenham that heads dropped.

The board has to back the manager and provide the squad with both motivation and competition, by way of incoming transfers that make the players compete with each other for starting berths that ultimately increase performance levels. However, we also saw Liverpool lose 7-2 to Aston Villa following the United defeat, so maybe these issues are not exclusive to United and are the result of the chaotic ‘pre-season’ that Premier League clubs have undergone, with some clubs clearly coming out of the chaos better prepared than others.

However, this is not a valid excuse, Manchester United have the responsibility and subsequent facilities/staff available to make sure their players are fit enough to play competitive football. Manchester United played one pre-season friendly losing 1-0 to Aston Villa, this clearly highlighted the need for improvement whether tactically, in transfers or in fitness levels, but either way one pre-season friendly is not enough match practice to start the competitive season, and we are now seeing the importance and value of a traditional pre-season campaign as results across the Premier League are a significant anomaly to what we have seen over the past 28 years.

Highlighting such issues however does not excuse Manchester United and its board, players and staff of the spiritless performance in the humiliation by Tottenham, and the knives will begin to sharpen whether towards Solskjaer for his responsibility towards his team being clearly so ill prepared for seemingly every competitive game this season, or even more so towards the board. How long can Matt Judge stay in the shadows whilst United consistently underwhelm in the transfer market, and how long can Ed Woodward keep his position given the toxicity towards him from the fanbase.

The cracks in the boardroom at Old Trafford have been seeping for years and humiliation in competitive games only shine a light onto them; such results are the product of poor recruitment and a lack of support to the those responsible for the footballing side of the club. The intention wanted by the players, staff and those at board level do not correlate.

No one can deny that Solskjaer wants success for United and wants to bring in the players to reach his targets, but also no one can deny that the board prioritises it’s revenues and sponsorship deals over success on the pitch, and that comes as a disappointment to the fans as the club should be aiming to be back as the best in the world but that isn’t the reality. Until the apple cart is upset at Old Trafford, humiliating results like we saw against Tottenham will become the new normal as the issues will consistently snowball.

FOLLOW @StretfordPaddck on Twitter for live news updates and watch the latest video on the Stretford Paddock YouTube channel...