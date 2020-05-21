Traore Could Be Sancho Alternative? | News Round-Up | Manchester United News | 21/05/20

Today as news comes form France that United are interested in a move for Wolves winger Adamants Traore!

Traore Could Be Sancho Alternative?

Manchester United are alongside Manchester City and Liverpool in showing an interest in signing Wolverhampton Wanderers' Adama Traore, reports le10sport in France.

Traore has received a lot of media hype this season due to his direct style of play, while he has also managed four goals and seven assists, as well as looking dangerous against Manchester United 3 times this season, both league games and the FA Cup game.

There are still three years on his Wolves contract, but it is unknown whether the calibre of the clubs showing an interest in him could tempt the 24-year-old into leaving Molineux and Wolves cashing in if their finances take a big hit due to COVID-19.

Man Utd relaxed over Ighalo

According to Sky Sports Manchester United are relaxed on the Ighalo situation with Ighalo's contract running on 30th May. This is due to Marcus Rashford coming back from his long injury which would've taken him out of the season if it wasn't for the stoppage in the football season. The word on the street is Shanghai Greenland Shenhua F.C Ighalo's parent club want Ighalo back for the start of their campaign.

Man Utd keen to keep Barcelona, PSG target Dalot

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is keen to keep Diogo Dalot at Manchester United despite interest in the defender from a host of top European clubs, sources have told ESPN.

Jadon Sancho urged to snub Manchester United transfer by Borussia Dortmund star Emre Can

Reported in the Evening Standard Borussia Dortmund midfielder Emre Can has urged teammate Jadon Sancho to snub a summer move to Manchester United.

The former Liverpool player also said; “I see no reason to put Manchester United above Borussia Dortmund, not from a sporting side and not because of the appeal. I’d tell him to stay put and let’s play together forever.

“Jadon has class that not a lot of players possess. I noticed that fairly quickly. He’s enormously important for us.”

Max Taylor has signed a one-year contract extension

Simon Peach broke the news yesterday that Max Taylor has signed a one-year contract extension at Manchester United. Taylor was on the bench in the Europa League clash at Astana & has been on loan at Stalybridge Celtic recently.

Ole Showing His Ruthless Side

