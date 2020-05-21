Stretford Paddock
Top Stories
Academy
Match Day
Transfers

Traore Could Be Sancho Alternative? | News Round-Up | Manchester United News | 21/05/20

Mitul Mistry

Today as news comes form France that United are interested in a move for Wolves winger Adamants Traore!

Traore Could Be Sancho Alternative?

Manchester United are alongside Manchester City and Liverpool in showing an interest in signing Wolverhampton Wanderers' Adama Traore, reports le10sport in France.

Traore has received a lot of media hype this season due to his direct style of play, while he has also managed four goals and seven assists, as well as looking dangerous against Manchester United 3 times this season, both league games and the FA Cup game.

There are still three years on his Wolves contract, but it is unknown whether the calibre of the clubs showing an interest in him could tempt the 24-year-old into leaving Molineux and Wolves cashing in if their finances take a big hit due to COVID-19.

Man Utd relaxed over Ighalo

According to Sky Sports Manchester United are relaxed on the Ighalo situation with Ighalo's contract running on 30th May. This is due to Marcus Rashford coming back from his long injury which would've taken him out of the season if it wasn't for the stoppage in the football season. The word on the street is Shanghai Greenland Shenhua F.C Ighalo's parent club want Ighalo back for the start of their campaign. 

Man Utd keen to keep Barcelona, PSG target Dalot

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is keen to keep Diogo Dalot at Manchester United despite interest in the defender from a host of top European clubs, sources have told ESPN.

Jadon Sancho urged to snub Manchester United transfer by Borussia Dortmund star Emre Can

Reported in the Evening Standard Borussia Dortmund midfielder Emre Can has urged teammate Jadon Sancho to snub a summer move to Manchester United.

The former Liverpool player also said; “I see no reason to put Manchester United above Borussia Dortmund, not from a sporting side and not because of the appeal. I’d tell him to stay put and let’s play together forever.

“Jadon has class that not a lot of players possess. I noticed that fairly quickly. He’s enormously important for us.”

Max Taylor has signed a one-year contract extension

Simon Peach broke the news yesterday that Max Taylor has signed a one-year contract extension at Manchester United. Taylor was on the bench in the Europa League clash at Astana & has been on loan at Stalybridge Celtic recently. 

Ole Showing His Ruthless Side

Joe is here for the Paper Talk today as news comes from France that United are interested in a move for Wolves winger Adamants Traore!

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Solskjaer: 'I'd rather have a hole in the squad than an a***hole'

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has brutally explained his stance on the types of player he wants at Manchester United in a recent interview.

Alex Turk

Maguire hails 'safe' return to United training

Harry Maguire has hailed the safe nature of Manchester United's return to training in stage one of 'Project Restart'.

Alex Turk

IN PICTURES: United's first day back in training

Manchester United returned to training for the first time since March on Wednesday - take a look at the day in pictures.

Alex Turk

Manchester United Front Runners for Sancho - David Ornstein | Transfer Talk | Manchester United News | 20/05/20

This mornings Paper Talk includes reliable journalist David Ornstein provides the latest update on the Jadon Sancho transfer and claims that United are leading the way for the Dortmund winger! As well as Jimmy Garner going out on loan.

Mitul Mistry

United coronavirus-free following weekend tests

Manchester United have not reported any positive cases of coronavirus ahead of a return to training this week.

Alex Turk

United 'committed' to refunding season ticket holders

Manchester United have reassured season ticket holders that they are 'committed' to providing them with refunds.

Alex Turk

Ornstein provides exciting update on United's Sancho pursuit

David Ornstein has provided an exciting update on Manchester United's pursuit of Jadon Sancho.

Alex Turk

Manchester United in for Kalidou Koulibaly | Manchester United sign six youngsters from Fletcher Moss | Transfer Talk | Manchester United News | 19/05/20

Rumours around Untied's interest in Kalidou Koulibaly continue to grow. As well as Marcus Rashford's former club Fletcher Moss once again providing the next generation of talent to Manchester United?

Mitul Mistry

Schmeichel calls for United to sign 'realistic target' Son

Peter Schmeichel wants to see Manchester United sign Tottenham Hotspur forward Son Heung-min.

Alex Turk

Fred reveals Fernandes advice before Brugge brace

Fred has revealed Bruno Fernandes' advice before scoring a brace in Manchester United's Europa League win over Club Brugge.

Alex Turk