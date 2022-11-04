Trio Of Manchester United Legends Speak About The Famous Number 7

Manchester United have released a new promo surrounding the number seven jersey at the club. To launch the promo they have called upon a true trio of icons who have worn the shirt over the years.

The number 7 is an iconic one at United and has been worn by some of the clubs greatest. Whoever is next to wear the famous number always carries that extra bit of pressure.

The new campaign was launched across United socials today which included a snippet from three players who have made the number famous. Find out who United called upon below.

The first icon to appear in the feature was none other than Eric Cantona. The former United striker said the following; “Usually it's the number 10 [that's iconic], but at Manchester United the 7 represents more.”

“Number 7 is someone who can create things. I play football like I play in the street, as I play with my friends, the fans like this kind of player."

Following Cantona in the feature was none other than current number seven, Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese superstar said;

“All the players know, in Manchester and around the world too, that No. 7 is a legendary number at this club. Sir Alex Ferguson said to me: 'You're going to take No. 7'. It's the kind of moment you never forget."

The third and final icon to appear was legend David Beckham. The Englishman said; “I think I cried [when he found out he would be wearing No. 7].

“My dad was a huge Manchester United fan, so the fact that his son is playing for Manchester United and wearing No. 7 , I knew how important it was to him."

