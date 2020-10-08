SI.com
Stretford Paddock
HomeMatch DayTransfersAcademyNews
Search

Axel Tuanzebe excited to learn from Edinson Cavani upon his return to training

Alex Turk

Transfer Deadline Day marked four new arrivals at Manchester United, one of those being free agent Edinson Cavani.

The 33-year-old striker is Paris Saint-Germain's all-time leading goalscorer with 200 goals, but recently left Le Parc des Princes on a free transfer.

A player who could be making his first appearance of the season alongside Cavani's debut is Axel Tuanzebe, who has completed his comeback from injury.

Speaking to the official club website, Tuanzebe explained his eagerness to face top players and excitement over learning from Cavani:

"I always like coming up against talented players. Over the last, you could say, 12 months I’ve had Anthony to deal with and it’s been a blast, as he’s unbelievable in training. It’s what you want to come up against – the best – to improve your own abilities. Edinson will be another addition to that with his experience, his knowledge of the game and it’ll be great to learn from him, any smart traits and how to mark someone of his calibre.”

Tuanzebe hasn't featured for the Reds since December of last year, in the 3-0 Carabao Cup win over Colchester United.

The 22-year-old will hopefully bolster Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's defensive options, on the back of his side shipping 11 goals in the first three Premier League games of the season.

With Tuanzebe set to rejoin first-team training once the international break is over, he'll be looking to break into the starting line-up as soon as possible.

FOLLOW @StretfordPaddck on Twitter for live news updates and watch the latest video on the Stretford Paddock YouTube channel...

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Axel Tuanzebe ready to make an impact after returning to full fitness

Axel Tuanzebe is ready to make an impact for Manchester United after returning to full fitness.

Alex Turk

All 14 Man United players you need to look out for on international duty

14 Manchester United players will represent their nations over the coming week, during the break from club football.

Alex Turk

South American great claims "there aren't many" like Facundo Pellistri

Juan Roman Riquelme has described Manchester United's new winger Facundo Pellistri as a "rascal."

Alex Turk

Deadline Day: Chris Smalling completes permanent Roma move

Chris Smalling has left Manchester United, completing a permanent move to AS Roma.

Alex Turk

Deadline Day: Man United confirm signing of Edinson Cavani on free transfer

Manchester United have confirmed the signing of former Paris Saint-Germain striker Edinson Cavani.

Alex Turk

Deadline Day: Man United confirm signing of Porto defender Alex Telles

Manchester United have confirmed the signing of FC Porto left-back Alex Telles.

Alex Turk

Deadline Day: Atalanta starlet Amad Traore to join Man United in January

18-year-old Atalanta winger Amad Traore is set to sign for Manchester United.

Alex Turk

Alex Telles - Have United finally found their left-back?

Alex Telles is the 27-year-old Brazilian left-back on the verge of being the latest Manchester United signing. So let's take a look at what kind of player United will have on their hands and whether this can be the long-overdue Evra replacement.

Austin Kevin

Edinson Cavani: Shrewd Business or Panic Buy?

Manchester United will sign Edinson Cavani today.

Alfie Haigh

United 1-6 Tottenham: Five things we learned

Let's take a look at five things we learned from the disaster show at Old Trafford, as Manchester United were thrashed by Tottenham Hotspur.

Austin Kevin