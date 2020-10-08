Transfer Deadline Day marked four new arrivals at Manchester United, one of those being free agent Edinson Cavani.

The 33-year-old striker is Paris Saint-Germain's all-time leading goalscorer with 200 goals, but recently left Le Parc des Princes on a free transfer.

A player who could be making his first appearance of the season alongside Cavani's debut is Axel Tuanzebe, who has completed his comeback from injury.

Speaking to the official club website, Tuanzebe explained his eagerness to face top players and excitement over learning from Cavani:

"I always like coming up against talented players. Over the last, you could say, 12 months I’ve had Anthony to deal with and it’s been a blast, as he’s unbelievable in training. It’s what you want to come up against – the best – to improve your own abilities. Edinson will be another addition to that with his experience, his knowledge of the game and it’ll be great to learn from him, any smart traits and how to mark someone of his calibre.”

Tuanzebe hasn't featured for the Reds since December of last year, in the 3-0 Carabao Cup win over Colchester United.

The 22-year-old will hopefully bolster Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's defensive options, on the back of his side shipping 11 goals in the first three Premier League games of the season.

With Tuanzebe set to rejoin first-team training once the international break is over, he'll be looking to break into the starting line-up as soon as possible.

