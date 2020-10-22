Axel Tuanzebe provides hugely-impressive interview after stunning PSG display

Marcus Rashford may have scored the late winner as Manchester United beat Paris Saint-Germain 2-1 on Tuesday, but it was Axel Tuanzebe who stole the show.

The 22-year-old pocketed two of the world's best players in Neymar and Kylian Mbappe for the vast majority of the win at the Parc des Princes.

Many fans have been calling for him to start against Chelsea this weekend after his performance on the pitch.

However, his showing off it after full-time also got people talking.

Speaking since the triumph, Tuanzebe has won the hearts of United fans further with a brilliant outlook on the game:

"Yeah, it was good. It was good to get a run out. It’s a difficult game to come back to, but I’m just happy we’ve got the win. We came here to win. We’re in this competition to compete. We showed PSG respect, but ultimately we’re the bigger team and we want to dominate and get the three points.

"Most definitely, you pay them [Neymar, Mbappe and Angel Di Maria] the respects but, at the end of the day, you focus on your own game and you try and do your best for the team. We came out here to win, got the three points and we’re happy with that.