Axel Tuanzebe ready to make an impact after returning to full fitness

Alex Turk

Axel Tuanzebe is expected to be back in full first-team training once the international break is over, in a welcome boost for Manchester United.

Supporters were crying out for defensive reinforcements throughout the summer transfer window, but a £13 million deal for FC Porto left-back Alex Telles was the sole piece of business in that area.

Problems still lie in the heart of the defence though, with first-choice options Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly all struggling for form so far this season.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer also has fringe options - Marcos Rojo and Phil Jones - within his squad, but neither are thought to have a future at Old Trafford.

Speaking to the official club website, Tuanzebe sounded like he's raring to go for when the whole squad is back in training after the international break:

"It’s been several injuries. It’s been unfortunate with the times of the injury and pretty much all of them there was nothing I could have done about it. It’s just good to be back among the lads in training again, as it’s been a while. Over the last 12 months, you can say, I’ve not been able to get my foot down and just get going. I was always breaking down with an injury but I trust in the rehab team. I’ve been working closely with John Davin and he’s helped me a lot so, this time, I want to get rock and rolling."

If Tuanzebe can make a good impression in training, fans may see him make his return to the pitch sooner rather than later.

United have an immensely tough fixture list ahead, so if Lindelof, Bailly, or even Maguire don't improve, the young Englishman will be waiting in the wings.

