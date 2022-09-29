Two Manchester United Stars Doubtful For Manchester Derby

Manchester United face City rivals Manchester City in the Manchester Derby on Sunday.

However a new report has emerged that stated that two United stars are doubtful for the game. This would come as a huge blow for United.

United are carrying a strong momentum coming into the game. The Red Devils beat Arsenal in their last league clash.

However a game against City will never be easy. Pep Guardiola’s side are the most dangerous in the division.

However, you can’t underestimate the change that Erik Ten Hag has overseen. United have picked up impressive wins against Liverpool and Arsenal.

United will be looking to go to the Etihad and pick up a victory, however beating City in their own backyard is not an easy task.

The Red Devils now may be without two key attacking players. United fans could feel a few extra nerves creeping in with this news.

According to the report from Paul Hirst of the Times Sport, United could be without Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial on Sunday.

In the new report, the journalist says; “Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford are very doubtful for the derby. Neither has trained this week.”

Martial has been carrying an injury for some time. Rashford picked up an injury before the international break.

Both players being doubts ahead of the game is a huge miss for United.

