Two Manchester United Stars Set To Be Recalled To England Squad

Manchester United have been in good form recently with four wins on the bounce in the Premier League.

United’s improved attacking play has been key to those wins.

Two United and England stars have been the key to unlocking the improvement in attack this season.

The two players in question being none other than Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Rashford and Sancho have made a huge improvement since Erik ten Hag arrived at Old Trafford.

The English duo, alongside Anthony Elanga, Cristiano Ronaldo and new signing Antony, have made a number of improvements.

Rashford and Sancho have been out of the England squad selection for some time due to their poor form last season.

However, with the FIFA World Cup coming up, the duo will be fighting for their place ahead of the tournament in Qatar.

IMAGO / PA Images

A call up to the upcoming international camp will give Rashford and Sancho a much needed boost on the road to the competition.

The duo will then have to continue their form between October and November if they are to be on the plane.

The report comes from Rob Draper of the Mail on Sunday where he says that;

“Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho are set to be recalled to the England squad.”

