Two Manchester United Youngsters Named in Goal's Top 50 Wonderkids for 2022

Two Manchester United youngsters have been named in Goal's top 50 wonderkids of 2022.

Goal have released their top 50 wonderkids of 2022 with players like Jude Bellingham, Gavi and more featuring.

A number of top players have featured over the years including the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland.

This year, young talent across Europe especially is extremely prevelant.

The 2022 list include two Manchester United youngsters.

Firstly, ranked at 22nd is Hannibal Mejbri. The 19 year old was signed from Monaco for around £4.5million in the summer of 2019.

Hannibal has featured at every level so far for United and some people are even suggesting he could have a genuine shot in the first team next season.

IMAGO / Sportimage

The second United youngster to be selected and ranked at 44th is Shola Shoretire.

The 18 year old currently holds the record for being United's youngest ever player to appear in European competition for the club.

The likes of Real Madrid, PSG and more were targeting the youngster before he signed a professional contract for the club.

