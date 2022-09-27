Manchester United Defender Tyrell Malacia Impresses On International Duty For Netherlands

With the international break coming to a close and the return of club football on the horizon, one man who has enjoyed a fruitful start to life in England is Manchester United left-back Tyrell Malacia.

After joining the club this summer from boyhood club Feyenoord, Malacia has dethroned first-choice left-back Luke Shaw.

In United’s first win this season against Liverpool, Malacia starred up against winger Mo Salah however, the Dutchman has filled in different positions on international duty for the Netherlands.

In Louis van Gaal’s side's win against Belgium on Sunday night, Malacia played parts of the second half at left centre back, with Van Gaal’s systems regularly including three centre backs and wing backs.

Speaking to Dutch outlet De Telegraaf post-match, Malacia said: “I’m comfortable with Manchester United at the moment. The national coach thinks that I should also be able to play in the centre of defence. But I feel best on the left.”

Post-match, Van Gaal revealed that he chose to slot Malacia in at centre back because defender Bruno Martins Indi won't be in the World Cup squad due to injury.

Van Gaal said: "I had to see other players in that position and I wanted to see what Malacia could do."

Malacia stands at just 5 ft 7 inches, with the 23-year-old’s chances of playing at centre back for United quite unlikely.

In the centre of the back four, manager Erik ten Hag currently has Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez, Harry Maguire, Victory Lindelof, Axel Tuanzebe and Phil Jones at his disposal.

Martinez and Varane have been Ten Hag’s first choice over recent weeks in a run which sees the Reds unbeaten in four.

Next up for United is a trip to the Etihad where they face city rivals Manchester City, where Malacia is expected to keep his place in the side.

