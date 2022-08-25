UEFA Champions League Group Stage Draw In Full
The draw for this seasons UEFA Champions League has just taken place ahead of a new season of the worlds best club competition and you can find the results of the draw below.
Last years Champions League was won for a record fourteenth time by Real Madrid who defeated Liverpool in the final.
This year sees a number of teams return to the competition such as Rangers who got to the final of the UEFA Europa League last season.
As well as teams returning to the competition, some big clubs such as Manchester United failed to qualify for the competition this season.
Below you can find the details of the pots ahead of the draw.
Pot 1
Real Madrid (ESP, Champions League holders)
Eintracht Frankfurt (GER, Europa League holders)
Manchester City (ENG)
AC Milan (ITA)
Bayern München (GER)
Paris Saint-Germain (FRA)
Porto (POR)
Ajax (NED)
Pot 2
Liverpool (ENG)
Chelsea (ENG)
Barcelona (ESP)
Juventus (ITA)
Atlético de Madrid (ESP)
Sevilla (ESP)
Leipzig (GER)
Tottenham Hotspur (ENG)
Pot 3
Borussia Dortmund (GER)
Salzburg (AUT)
Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR)
Inter (ITA)
Napoli (ITA)
Benfica (POR)
Sporting CP (POR)
Bayer Leverkusen (GER)
Pot 4
Rangers (SCO)
Dinamo (CRO)
Marseille (FRA)
Copenhagen (DEN)
Club Brugge (BEL)
Celtic (SCO)
Viktoria Plzeň (CZE)
Maccabi Haifa (ISR)
Below you can find the full UCL group stage draw;
Group A
Ajax
Liverpool
Napoli
Rangers
Group B
Porto
Atletico Madrid
Bayer Leverkusen
Club Brugge
Group C
Bayern Munich
Barcelona
Inter Milan
Victoria Plzen
Group D
Frankfurt
Spurs
Sporting Lisbon
Marseille
Group E
AC Milan
Chelsea
RB Salzburg
Dinamo Zagreb
Group F
Real Madrid
RB Leipzig
Shakhtar Donetsk
Celtic
Group G
Manchester City
Sevilla
Borussia Dortmund
Copenhagen
Group H
PSG
Juventus
Benfica
Maccabi Haifa
