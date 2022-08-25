UEFA Champions League Group Stage Draw In Full

The draw for this seasons UEFA Champions League has just taken place ahead of a new season of the worlds best club competition and you can find the results of the draw below.

Last years Champions League was won for a record fourteenth time by Real Madrid who defeated Liverpool in the final.

This year sees a number of teams return to the competition such as Rangers who got to the final of the UEFA Europa League last season.

As well as teams returning to the competition, some big clubs such as Manchester United failed to qualify for the competition this season.

IMAGO / Pacific Press Agency

Below you can find the details of the pots ahead of the draw.

Real Madrid (ESP, Champions League holders)

Eintracht Frankfurt (GER, Europa League holders)

Manchester City (ENG)

AC Milan (ITA)

Bayern München (GER)

Paris Saint-Germain (FRA)

Porto (POR)

Ajax (NED)

Liverpool (ENG)

Chelsea (ENG)

Barcelona (ESP)

Juventus (ITA)

Atlético de Madrid (ESP)

Sevilla (ESP)

Leipzig (GER)

Tottenham Hotspur (ENG)

Borussia Dortmund (GER)

Salzburg (AUT)

Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR)

Inter (ITA)

Napoli (ITA)

Benfica (POR)

Sporting CP (POR)

Bayer Leverkusen (GER)



Rangers (SCO)

Dinamo (CRO)

Marseille (FRA)

Copenhagen (DEN)

Club Brugge (BEL)

Celtic (SCO)

Viktoria Plzeň (CZE)

Maccabi Haifa (ISR)

Below you can find the full UCL group stage draw;

Group A

Ajax

Liverpool

Napoli

Rangers

Group B

Porto

Atletico Madrid

Bayer Leverkusen

Club Brugge

Group C

Bayern Munich

Barcelona

Inter Milan

Victoria Plzen

Group D

Frankfurt

Spurs

Sporting Lisbon

Marseille

Group E

AC Milan

Chelsea

RB Salzburg

Dinamo Zagreb

Group F

Real Madrid

RB Leipzig

Shakhtar Donetsk

Celtic

Group G

Manchester City

Sevilla

Borussia Dortmund

Copenhagen

Group H

PSG

Juventus

Benfica

Maccabi Haifa

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon