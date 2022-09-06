UEFA Champions League Matchday 1 Results & Fixtures
The UEFA Champions League has returned to our screens for yet another season.
Europes best teams come together once again to battle it out for club footballs biggest prize.
The Champions League create some golden memories and shock results each season and this campaign promises to be no different.
There are many contenders for who could win the competition following Real Madrid’s win last season.
The likes of PSG, Real Madrid and more are tipped as the favourites ahead of the competition this season.
Europes best players will be battling it out to be the best in the competition, players like Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi and Erling Haaland are ones to look out for.
The competition has returned to action on Tuesday 6th September and below you can find all the results from Matchday 1.
Tuesday 6th September
Group E
Dinamo Zagreb 1-0 Chelsea
RB Salzburg 1-1 AC Milan
Group F
Celtic 0-0 Real Madrid
RB Leipzig 0-1 Shakhtar Donetsk
Group G
Dortmund 3-0 FC Kobenhavn
Sevilla 0-1 Manchester City
Group H
Benfica 0-0 Maccabi Haifa
PSG 2-0 Juventus
Wednesday 7th September
Group A
Ajax vs Rangers
Napoli vs Liverpool
Group B
Atletico Madrid vs FC Porto
Club Brugge vs Bayer Leverkusen
Group C
Barcelona vs Viktoria Plzen
Inter Milan vs Bayern Munich
Group D
Frankfurt vs Sporting CP
Spurs vs Marseille
