UEFA Champions League Matchday 1 Results & Fixtures

The UEFA Champions League has returned for a new season and here you can find Matchday 1’s results.

The UEFA Champions League has returned to our screens for yet another season. 

Europes best teams come together once again to battle it out for club footballs biggest prize. 

The Champions League create some golden memories and shock results each season and this campaign promises to be no different. 

There are many contenders for who could win the competition following Real Madrid’s win last season. 

Manchester City vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League

The likes of PSG, Real Madrid and more are tipped as the favourites ahead of the competition this season. 

Europes best players will be battling it out to be the best in the competition, players like Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi and Erling Haaland are ones to look out for. 

The competition has returned to action on Tuesday 6th September and below you can find all the results from Matchday 1. 

Champions League

Tuesday 6th September 

Group E

Dinamo Zagreb 1-0 Chelsea

RB Salzburg 1-1 AC Milan

Group F

Celtic 0-0 Real Madrid

RB Leipzig 0-1 Shakhtar Donetsk

Group G

Dortmund 3-0 FC Kobenhavn

Sevilla 0-1 Manchester City

Group H

Benfica 0-0 Maccabi Haifa

PSG 2-0 Juventus

Mbappe

Wednesday 7th September

Group A

Ajax vs Rangers

Napoli vs Liverpool

Group B

Atletico Madrid vs FC Porto

Club Brugge vs Bayer Leverkusen

Group C

Barcelona vs Viktoria Plzen

Inter Milan vs Bayern Munich

Group D

Frankfurt vs Sporting CP

Spurs vs Marseille

Champions League
