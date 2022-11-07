Skip to main content
UEFA Champions League Round Of 16 Draw In Full

The UEFA Champions League Round Of 16 draw has been made and here you can find it in full.

The UEFA Champions League draw took place today for the Round Of 16 with a number of top clubs awaiting their fate. This years UCL group stage did not disappoint with a number of upsets happening across the board.

Top clubs such as Barcelona and Juventus all failed to make the round of 16 and will now await their fate in the Europa League play off draw. They will join the likes of Manchester United who failed to automatically qualify for the next round of the UEL.

Meanwhile in the Champions League, the draw for the first knockout round of the competition took place today. Many fans spend time putting their own draws together and like to guess who they may draw - only to be surprised in the end.

The round of 16 is a huge stage in the competition, it sets two sides of the competition apart. It normally tends to shape the outcome of the latter stages of the UCL.

The draw has been completed and there are some incredibly big draws, a lot of the ‘smaller’ teams face each other as a number of heavyweights are due to do battle. Below you can find the full round of 16 draw;

Manchester City v RB Leipzig

Club Brugge v Benfica

Liverpool v Real Madrid

AC Milan v Tottenham

Frankfurt v Napoli

BVB v Chelsea

Inter v Porto

PSG v Bayern

