UEFA Champions League Round Of 16 Draw In Full
The UEFA Champions League draw took place today for the Round Of 16 with a number of top clubs awaiting their fate. This years UCL group stage did not disappoint with a number of upsets happening across the board.
Top clubs such as Barcelona and Juventus all failed to make the round of 16 and will now await their fate in the Europa League play off draw. They will join the likes of Manchester United who failed to automatically qualify for the next round of the UEL.
Meanwhile in the Champions League, the draw for the first knockout round of the competition took place today. Many fans spend time putting their own draws together and like to guess who they may draw - only to be surprised in the end.
The round of 16 is a huge stage in the competition, it sets two sides of the competition apart. It normally tends to shape the outcome of the latter stages of the UCL.
The draw has been completed and there are some incredibly big draws, a lot of the ‘smaller’ teams face each other as a number of heavyweights are due to do battle. Below you can find the full round of 16 draw;
Manchester City v RB Leipzig
Club Brugge v Benfica
Liverpool v Real Madrid
AC Milan v Tottenham
Frankfurt v Napoli
BVB v Chelsea
Inter v Porto
PSG v Bayern
Read More Manchester United Coverage:
- Erik Ten Hag Reveals Why He Substituted Antony v FC Sheriff
- Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo Goal Seals Win For Manchester United v Sheriff
- Ralf Rangnick Reveals Players He Tried To Sign At Manchester United, Erling Haaland And More
- Manchester United Have Athletic Bilbao Goalkeeper On Shortlist
- Manchester United Remain Very Interested In RB Salzburg Striker
Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon