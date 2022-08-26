UEFA Europa League Group Stage Draw In Full | Manchester United Learn Their Fate

The group stage draw for the new season of the UEFA Europa League has taken place with a number of Europes top clubs including Manchester United learning their fate ahead of the competitions return.

Manchester United didn’t do enough last season to qualify for the UEFA Champions League, with the draw for that competition taking place yesterday.

Erik Ten Hag’s first season as manager sees him take on the Europa League with United, playing on a Thursday night in the competition.

United will be alongside a number of top clubs in Europe in the competition and winning the trophy is no easy feat.

The competition sees more teams enter in the group stage than the Champions League, with teams being more spread out across Europe.

United will be hoping for a group containing teams in a close distance to Manchester to limit excessive amounts of travelling.

The Europa league is a competition that seems to grow each season in stature.

Below you can find the UEFA Europa League group stage draw in full;

Group A

Arsenal

PSV

Bodo Glimt

FC Zurich

Group B

Dynamo Kyiv

Stade Rennais

Fenerbache

Larnaca

Group C

AS Roma

Ludogorets

Real Betis

Helsinki

Group D

SC Braga

Malmo

Union Berlin

Saint-Gilloise

Group E

Manchester United

Real Sociedad

Sheriff Tiraspol

Omononia

Group F

Lazio

Feyenoord

Midtjylland

Strum Graz

Group G

Olympiakos

Qarabag

SC Freiburg

Nantes

Group H

Crvena Zvezda

AS Monaco

Ferencvaros

Trabzonspoar

