UEFA Europa League Group Stage Draw In Full | Manchester United Learn Their Fate
The group stage draw for the new season of the UEFA Europa League has taken place with a number of Europes top clubs including Manchester United learning their fate ahead of the competitions return.
Manchester United didn’t do enough last season to qualify for the UEFA Champions League, with the draw for that competition taking place yesterday.
Erik Ten Hag’s first season as manager sees him take on the Europa League with United, playing on a Thursday night in the competition.
United will be alongside a number of top clubs in Europe in the competition and winning the trophy is no easy feat.
The competition sees more teams enter in the group stage than the Champions League, with teams being more spread out across Europe.
United will be hoping for a group containing teams in a close distance to Manchester to limit excessive amounts of travelling.
The Europa league is a competition that seems to grow each season in stature.
Below you can find the UEFA Europa League group stage draw in full;
Group A
Arsenal
PSV
Bodo Glimt
FC Zurich
Group B
Dynamo Kyiv
Stade Rennais
Fenerbache
Larnaca
Group C
AS Roma
Ludogorets
Real Betis
Helsinki
Group D
SC Braga
Malmo
Union Berlin
Saint-Gilloise
Group E
Manchester United
Real Sociedad
Sheriff Tiraspol
Omononia
Group F
Lazio
Feyenoord
Midtjylland
Strum Graz
Group G
Olympiakos
Qarabag
SC Freiburg
Nantes
Group H
Crvena Zvezda
AS Monaco
Ferencvaros
Trabzonspoar
