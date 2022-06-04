Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

UEFA Nations League: Harry Maguire To Start International Friendly For Against Hungary

The Manchester United defender is expected to start in a back three with Premier League stars Conor Coady and Kyle Walker.

Maguire will be making his 43rd cap for the English National Team as the side prepare to face Hungary in their first game of the UEFA Nations League.

The same fixture made headlines in 2021 after unacceptable behaviour from the Hungary supporters left the side with an £158,000 fine and a lengthy stadium ban.

Maguire is the only United player to make it into the England squad, with many new names in the side such as Jarrod Bowen and James Justin.

Elsewhere, Red Devils have been active throughout Europe. Raphael Varane started for France in Friday's game against Denmark.

The Frenchman was brought off injured in the 61st minute and the side were ultimately defeated as the underdogs scored a last-minute winner through Andreas Cornelius.

Harry Maguire

Transfer targets Frenkie De Jong and Jurrien Timber played in the Netherlands' drubbing of Belgium. The midfielder was heralded for his performance, with the most touches and passes of anyone on the pitch.

On Sunday, Cristiano Ronaldo and Diogo Dalot are in contention to start as they prepare for a difficult test against Switzerland.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Harry Maguire
News

UEFA Nations League: Harry Maguire To Start International Friendly For Against Hungary

By Kieran Neller1 minute ago
dalot
Transfers

Enquiry Made For Manchester United Defender Diogo Dalot As Erik Ten Hag's Restructuring Continues

By Kieran Neller44 minutes ago
De Jong pic
Transfers

Report: Manchester United and Barcelona are Very Close to Reaching an Agreement for Frenkie De Jong

By Alex Wallace1 hour ago
Bachmann cover
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Backup Goalkeeper Target Responds to Transfer Rumours

By Alex Caddick1 hour ago
Ronaldo
Transfers

Report: Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo indicates his future may be at Old Trafford

By Alex Caddick3 hours ago
Ronaldo
News

Cristiano Ronaldo Wins Manchester United Player of the Year Award

By Rhys James3 hours ago
James Garner
Transfers

Report: Southampton Is Interested In Signing Manchester United Loanee Midfielder James Garner

By Saul Escudero13 hours ago
Pau Torres celebrating victory in the Champions League vs Bayern Munich
Transfers

Report: Manchester United are Edging Closer to Signing Pau Torres

By Alex Wallace16 hours ago