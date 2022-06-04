UEFA Nations League: Harry Maguire To Start International Friendly For Against Hungary

The Manchester United defender is expected to start in a back three with Premier League stars Conor Coady and Kyle Walker.

Maguire will be making his 43rd cap for the English National Team as the side prepare to face Hungary in their first game of the UEFA Nations League.

The same fixture made headlines in 2021 after unacceptable behaviour from the Hungary supporters left the side with an £158,000 fine and a lengthy stadium ban.

Maguire is the only United player to make it into the England squad, with many new names in the side such as Jarrod Bowen and James Justin.

Elsewhere, Red Devils have been active throughout Europe. Raphael Varane started for France in Friday's game against Denmark.

The Frenchman was brought off injured in the 61st minute and the side were ultimately defeated as the underdogs scored a last-minute winner through Andreas Cornelius.

IMAGO / PA Images

Transfer targets Frenkie De Jong and Jurrien Timber played in the Netherlands' drubbing of Belgium. The midfielder was heralded for his performance, with the most touches and passes of anyone on the pitch.

On Sunday, Cristiano Ronaldo and Diogo Dalot are in contention to start as they prepare for a difficult test against Switzerland.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon