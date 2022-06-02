UEFA Nations League: Manchester United Forward Cristiano Ronaldo & Right-Back Diogo Dalot Will Be On The Bench - Bruno Fernandes In The Starting Eleven To Face Spain
According to recent reports, Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo will be on the Portuguese bench for the game against Spain.
Another United player that will be a substitute for this UEFA Nations League game is Diogo Dalot, the Right-back does not stand much of a chance against Joao Cancelo.
The Premier League Champion has had an awesome season with Manchester City, featuring in 52 games for the Citizens this campaign, scoring 3 goals and providing 10 assists.
These outstanding numbers have convinced manager Fernando Manuel Costa Santos to put the number 27 in the starting spot for the Portugal National Team.
The legend forward Cristiano Ronaldo is on a different boat than his teammate Dalot,
The reason for the Portugal manager to not use the number 7 for this fixture, is that the 37-year-old does not have recent competition experience.
According to outlet GOAL: Ronaldo has not played an official match for almost a month, therefore Costa Santos will use instead forwards Rafael Leao and Andre Silva.
Even though the Manchester United forward will not start for Portugal the chances are high that he will be subbed in at any moment of the match.
Read More Manchester United Coverage:
- Report: Xavi Hernandez Has Spoken About Manchester United Target Signing Transfer Frenkie De Jong And Barcelona
- Report: Erik Ten Hag Has Wasted No Time - Today He Already Has A List Of Target Signings After Meeting With Manchester United
- Erik Ten Hag's Transfer Planning In Trouble After Manchester United Missed Out On Four Desired Signing Targets
- Report: Manchester United Dream Signings For Striker And Midfield Erik Ten Hag - Dutchman Rebuild Plans
- Report: Frenkie De Jong Update By Fabrizio Romano - Manchester United Target Signing For Erik Ten Hag Rebuild
- Report: Frenkie De Jong To Manchester United 95% Complete
Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon