UEFA Nations League: Manchester United Forward Cristiano Ronaldo & Right-Back Diogo Dalot Will Be On The Bench - Bruno Fernandes In The Starting Eleven To Face Spain

IMAGO / Colorsport

According to recent reports, Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo will be on the Portuguese bench for the game against Spain.

Another United player that will be a substitute for this UEFA Nations League game is Diogo Dalot, the Right-back does not stand much of a chance against Joao Cancelo.

Diogo Dalot

The Premier League Champion has had an awesome season with Manchester City, featuring in 52 games for the Citizens this campaign, scoring 3 goals and providing 10 assists.

These outstanding numbers have convinced manager Fernando Manuel Costa Santos to put the number 27 in the starting spot for the Portugal National Team.

The legend forward Cristiano Ronaldo is on a different boat than his teammate Dalot, 

The reason for the Portugal manager to not use the number 7 for this fixture, is that the 37-year-old does not have recent competition experience.

Ronaldo

According to outlet GOAL: Ronaldo has not played an official match for almost a month, therefore Costa Santos will use instead forwards Rafael Leao and Andre Silva.

Even though the Manchester United forward will not start for Portugal the chances are high that he will be subbed in at any moment of the match.

