UEFA outlines plans for Europa League completion

UEFA have today released their plans to complete the 2019/20 Europa League campaign, with resumption set for August.

Manchester United all-but sealed their pathway through to the quarter-finals during the last 16 first leg at LASK Linz back in March, romping to a 5-0 triumph.

That game was the last time United stepped onto the pitch in competitive action due to the coronavirus outbreak, which had raised question marks over whether the competition could be completed.

UEFA intends to do so though, as per the plan they've unveiled today.

It's been confirmed that the Europa League quarter-finals, semi-finals and final will be played as an eight-team straight knockout tournament, including one-legged ties.

The fixtures will be played out across four cities in Germany once the domestic campaign is finalised in August: Cologne, Duisburg, Dusseldorf and Gelsenkirchen.

A decision is yet to be made on whether the last 16 second legs will be played at home stadiums, including Old Trafford, or in Germany.

Meanwhile, the ties where the first leg was postponed due to travel difficulties will simply be played as a single-legged tie.

From the final last 16 fixtures to the final in Cologne, the tournament will be played out over 16 days from August 5 to August 21.

2019/20 Europa League Schedule:

5–6 August: Round of 16 (venues to be confirmed)

10–11 August: Quarter-finals (Cologne, Duisburg, Dusseldorf, Gelsenkirchen)

16–17 August: Semi-finals (venues to be confirmed)

21 August: Final (Cologne)

