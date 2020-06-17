Stretford Paddock
Top Stories
Match Day
Transfers
Academy

UEFA outlines plans for Europa League completion

Alex Turk

UEFA have today released their plans to complete the 2019/20 Europa League campaign, with resumption set for August.

Manchester United all-but sealed their pathway through to the quarter-finals during the last 16 first leg at LASK Linz back in March, romping to a 5-0 triumph.

That game was the last time United stepped onto the pitch in competitive action due to the coronavirus outbreak, which had raised question marks over whether the competition could be completed.

UEFA intends to do so though, as per the plan they've unveiled today.

It's been confirmed that the Europa League quarter-finals, semi-finals and final will be played as an eight-team straight knockout tournament, including one-legged ties.

The fixtures will be played out across four cities in Germany once the domestic campaign is finalised in August: Cologne, Duisburg, Dusseldorf and Gelsenkirchen.

A decision is yet to be made on whether the last 16 second legs will be played at home stadiums, including Old Trafford, or in Germany.

Meanwhile, the ties where the first leg was postponed due to travel difficulties will simply be played as a single-legged tie.

From the final last 16 fixtures to the final in Cologne, the tournament will be played out over 16 days from August 5 to August 21.

2019/20 Europa League Schedule:

5–6 August: Round of 16 (venues to be confirmed)

10–11 August: Quarter-finals (Cologne, Duisburg, Dusseldorf, Gelsenkirchen)

16–17 August: Semi-finals (venues to be confirmed)

21 August: Final (Cologne)

Catch up on the latest United news with Wednesday morning's Paper Talk on Stretford Paddock, where there's an update on Sancho's potential arrival:

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Borussia Dortmund struggling with Jude Bellingham transfer fee

Manchester United could still have hope in their pursuit of Jude Bellingham, with Borussia Dortmund struggling with the transfer fee.

Alex Turk

United drop promising early team news ahead of Tottenham clash

Manchester United have dropped promising early team news ahead of the trip to Tottenham Hotspur on Friday.

Alex Turk

Reaction: Jadon Sancho sends message to Marcus Rashford after government U-turn

Jadon Sancho has sent a public message to Marcus Rashford and Manchester United fans have reacted in their hundreds.

Alex Turk

Phil Neville reveals United team-mate he was 'never a fan of'

Phil Neville has revealed the Manchester United team-mate he was 'never a fan of', and his reasoning is fair.

Alex Turk

Manchester United trio shortlisted for Golden Boy award

Three young Manchester United starlets have been included in the top 100 shortlist for the 2020 Golden Boy award.

Alex Turk

Tottenham Hotspur dealt another blow ahead of United clash

Tottenham Hotspur have been dealt another blow ahead of hosting Manchester United on Friday, with Japhet Tanganga now set to miss out.

Alex Turk

Chris Wilder confirms Dean Henderson will stay at Sheffield United

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder has confirmed Dean Henderson is set to extend his loan until the end of the season.

Alex Turk

Sancho tells Dortmund he wants England return

Jadon Sancho has reportedly told Borussia Dortmund that he wants to return to England this summer, in a major boost for Manchester United.

Alex Turk

Rashford sends inspirational open letter to government

Marcus Rashford has sent on open letter to the government, in a plea to extend the food voucher scheme for school children.

Alex Turk

Lyon president reveals club beat United to 'wonderkid' Cherki

Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas has revealed the club beat Manchester United to retaining 'wonderkid' Rayan Cherki.

Alex Turk