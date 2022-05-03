UEFA Plans to Scrap Coefficient Based Champions League Spots

Manchester United will face a huge blow in the coming weeks as the European footballing body UEFA plans to scrap Champions League places based on historical coefficients.

An unsettling uproar has taken place inside the committee with several independent bodies led by fans voicing their displeasure with the latest set of rules ahead of the 2024 Swiss model format.

The new Champions League format would enable an increase in the number of fixtures in group stages from six games to ten. Various European clubs are pushing harder to revert the decision back to eight games instead of ten.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

According to Martyn Ziegler of The Times, pressure is mounting on UEFA to drop the written proposal to award two Champions League spots based on historical achievements.

As per the same report, confidence is growing within the camp that the ideas will be scrapped completely in the next executive meeting.

Last month, a rule was published stating that clubs such as Manchester United and Arsenal, who are having a high ranking in UEFA's coefficient table will be given a free pass into the group stages of the Champions League if they missed out on qualification by ging fifth in the table.

Many European leagues fear the presence of more than five teams of huge wealth regularly competing in the Champions League. Premier clubs like Liverpool and Chelsea have gone on to win honours in the past few years despite competitions being a difficult nut to crack for several English clubs earlier.

The European league will stand a firm ground with leaders on scraping this issue for good of healthy competition.

