Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

UEFA Plans to Scrap Coefficient Based Champions League Spots

Manchester United will face a huge blow in the coming weeks as the European footballing body UEFA plans to scrap Champions League places based on historical coefficients.

An unsettling uproar has taken place inside the committee with several independent bodies led by fans voicing their displeasure with the latest set of rules ahead of the 2024 Swiss model format.

The new Champions League format would enable an increase in the number of fixtures in group stages from six games to ten. Various European clubs are pushing harder to revert the decision back to eight games instead of ten.

imago1011598322h

According to Martyn Ziegler of The Times, pressure is mounting on UEFA to drop the written proposal to award two Champions League spots based on historical achievements.

As per the same report, confidence is growing within the camp that the ideas will be scrapped completely in the next executive meeting. 

Last month, a rule was published stating that clubs such as Manchester United and Arsenal, who are having a high ranking in UEFA's coefficient table will be given a free pass into the group stages of the Champions League if they missed out on qualification by ging fifth in the table.

Many European leagues fear the presence of more than five teams of huge wealth regularly competing in the Champions League. Premier clubs like Liverpool and Chelsea have gone on to win honours in the past few years despite competitions being a difficult nut to crack for several English clubs earlier.

The European league will stand a firm ground with leaders on scraping this issue for good of healthy competition.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

imago1011598322h
News

UEFA Plans to Scrap Coefficient Based Champions League Spots

By Alan Bincejust now
imago1011737286h
Quotes

Ralf Rangnick’s Post Match Thoughts on an Impressive Win

By Alan Bince43 minutes ago
Cristiano Ronaldo versus Brentford
Opinions

Manchester United Striker Legend Cristiano Ronaldo Sends Message To Fans On Instagram

By Saul Escudero6 hours ago
Ralf Rangnick
Quotes

Manchester United Manager Ralf Rangnick Confirms He Has Not Yet Had Contact With Erik Ten Hag

By Rhys James8 hours ago
bruno fernandes
Quotes

Manchester United Midfielder Bruno Fernandes Focused on Trophies Over Goals After Brentford Win

By Rhys James8 hours ago
Ronaldo
News

Cristiano Ronaldo Says 'I'm Not Finished' During Manchester United Lap of Honour at Old Trafford

By Alex Wallace8 hours ago
Raphael Varane
Match Day

Watch: Raphael Varane Scores Stunning Volley Goal For Manchester United Against Brentford

By Alex Wallace9 hours ago
Ronaldo
Match Day

Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo Scores Penalty Goal to Extend Manchester United Lead Against Brentford

By Alex Wallace9 hours ago