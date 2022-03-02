UFC Star Conor McGregor Wants to Buy Chelsea From Roman Abramovich Despite Previous Interest in Manchester United

UFC star Conor McGregor has hinted that he would like to explore the possibility of buying Chelsea Football Club from Roman Abramovich.

McGregor has previously hinted on social media that he is keen to purchase a football club.

He had originally expressed interest in purchasing Manchester United as he supports the club.

IMAGO / Inpho Photography

There was much uncertainty in the past whether McGregor's claims of purchasing United were totally true.

Now with Abramovich looking to sell Chelsea, McGregor has taken to social media to express his interest in purchasing the London club.

Abramovich is reportedly looking for around £3billion to sell the club due sanctions imposed on him by the British government.

McGregor posted a screenshot on Twitter which shows a WhatsApp message he'd sent saying "let's buy it" in correlation to Chelsea being up for sale.

He captioned the post "I wish to explore this" whilst tagging Chelsea's official Twitter account.

The footballing world will have to wait to see if McGregor is just having a bit of fun on social media or his intentions are true, only time will tell.

