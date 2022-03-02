Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

UFC Star Conor McGregor Wants to Buy Chelsea From Roman Abramovich Despite Previous Interest in Manchester United

UFC star Conor McGregor has hinted that he would like to explore the possibility of buying Chelsea Football Club from Roman Abramovich.

McGregor has previously hinted on social media that he is keen to purchase a football club.

He had originally expressed interest in purchasing Manchester United as he supports the club.

imago1010144506h

There was much uncertainty in the past whether McGregor's claims of purchasing United were totally true.

Now with Abramovich looking to sell Chelsea, McGregor has taken to social media to express his interest in purchasing the London club.

Abramovich is reportedly looking for around £3billion to sell the club due sanctions imposed on him by the British government.

McGregor posted a screenshot on Twitter which shows a WhatsApp message he'd sent saying "let's buy it" in correlation to Chelsea being up for sale.

He captioned the post "I wish to explore this" whilst tagging Chelsea's official Twitter account.

The footballing world will have to wait to see if McGregor is just having a bit of fun on social media or his intentions are true, only time will tell.

Download The New Forza Football App! Get LIVE Lineups, Match Scores, Fixtures, Tables, Stats, & More: [Download Here]

Read More Manchester United Coverage

imago1010134904h
News

UFC Star Conor McGregor Wants to Buy Chelsea From Roman Abramovich Despite Previous Interest in Manchester United

By Alex Wallace
1 minute ago
Livramento
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Will Have to Pay 'Mega Money' to Sign Premier League Defender

By Alex Wallace
1 hour ago
Paul Pogba
Transfers

Steve McManaman: 'Paul Pogba From Manchester United to PSG Makes Perfect Sense'

By Rhys James
1 hour ago
Lionel Messi
News

Report: PSG Superstar Lionel Messi Could Face Former Club Barcelona, Cristiano Ronaldo & Manchester United Also In The Mix

By Neil Andrew
3 hours ago
Haaland
Transfers

Manchester United Want to Sign Midfielders and Attackers This Summer With Erling Haaland, Jude Bellingham and Declan Rice Being Targets

By Alex Wallace
4 hours ago
imago1010246063h
News

Manchester United Could Explore Short-Term Manager Options With Carlo Ancelotti a Potential Target

By Alex Wallace
5 hours ago
Varane
News

Manchester United Defender Raphael Varane Meets TikTok Sensation Khaby Lame in London

By Alex Wallace
20 hours ago
Darren Fletcher, Ralf Rangnick
Quotes

Darren Fletcher Gives Clarity on His Role at Manchester United

By Rhys James
21 hours ago