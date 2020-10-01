SI.com
Champions League Draw: Man United part of 'Group of Death' including Paris Saint-Germain

Alex Turk

Manchester United have been drawn into the 'Group of Death' in the 2020/21 Champions League Group Stage.

In Thursday's draw, United were pitted in Group H with last season's finalists Paris Saint-Germain, semi-finalists RB Leipzig, as well as Turkish club Istanbul Basaksehir.

The Reds are back amongst Europe's elite, quite literally, this season after spending the 2019/20 campaign in the Europa League.

It must be said, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has a monumental task on his hands if he's to guide United out of Group H.

PSG, admittedly, weren't the most daunting of opponents from Pot 1, but the prospect of facing the likes of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe is worrisome in itself.

The matches against the French champions will also see a return to Old Trafford for Ander Herrera, who left on a free transfer last year.

Leipzig defied the odds to reach the semi-finals last term, dumping Tottenham Hotspur and Atletico Madrid out in the process.

Managed by Julian Nagelsmann, there should be an intriguing tactical battle on display against stars such as Dayot Upamecano and Dani Olmo.

Basaksehir are enjoying a poor season so far, currently rock bottom of the Turkish Super Lig, and United will be lucky to travel there without having to play inside a full-capacity stadium.

They are the most appealing of the three opponents in the group, but no game is likely to be straightforward.

Full Group Stage Draw

Group A: Bayern Munich, Atletico Madrid, Salzburg, Lokomotiv Moscow

Group B: Real Madrid, Shakhtar Donetsk, Inter Milan, Borussia Monchengladbach

Group C: Porto, Manchester City, Olympiakos, Marseille

Group D: Liverpool, Ajax, Atalanta, Midtjylland

Group E: Sevilla, Chelsea, FK Krasnodar, Rennes

Group F: Zenit St Petersburg, Borussia Dortmund, Lazio, Club Brugge

Group G: Juventus, Barcelona, Dynamo Kyiv, Ferencvaros

Group H: Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester United, RB Leipzig, Istanbul Basaksehir

