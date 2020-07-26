Stretford Paddock
Manchester United are back in the Champions League

Alex Turk

Manchester United will officially return to the Champions League next season following a huge 2-0 win at Leicester City this afternoon.

A second-half penalty by Bruno Fernandes eased the nerves before Jesse Lingard left it until the 98th minute of the final game to score his first goal of the season.

United simply needed to avoid defeat to guarantee a place in the top four, but victory has resulted in a third-place Premier League finish on 66 points.

Chelsea also finished on 66 points, but United hold a far superior goal difference, with both clubs four points ahead of Leicester, who finished fifth and earned a spot in the Europa League.

It means the Reds can now take a much-needed rest before going for silverware in the Europa League next month without the added pressure of winning for qualification.

Here's all you need to know ahead of the 2020/21 Champions League campaign...

The group stage draw will take place in Athens on October 1, before the fixtures commence on October 20 - October 21.

Next season's Champions League final will take place in Istanbul's Ataturk Olympic Stadium, which was initially set to host this term's edition.

United's last appearance in Europe's elite competition came in the 2018/19 season, so the spell away has only been a short one.

That campaign included the Reds memorable triumph over Paris Saint-Germain in the round of 16, before Lionel Messi and Barcelona emphatically advanced in the quarters.

With a few more additions in the summer, it's so excited to think about just how well United can do when the time comes.

Be sure to the Stretford Paddock Review following United's brilliant result this afternoon...

