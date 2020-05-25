Stretford Paddock
Top Stories
Academy
Match Day
Transfers

United waive outstanding loan fees in brilliant gesture

Alex Turk

Manchester United have gotten into the habit of doing really good things, whether it's solely for positive PR like this article or otherwise.

Sure, this week's suing of the makers of Football Manager was a slight blip and a bizarre story in general, but news has come out that the club have done something fantastic.

According to the Daily Mail, United have decided to cancel the loan fees three lower league clubs were initially set to cough up this summer, losing out on a six-figure sum.

The report claims Hearts, Bolton Wanderers and Burton Albion have been informed that a fee won't be demanded for Joel Pereira, Ethan Hamilton and Kieran O'Hara respectively.

It's said that insiders within United have revealed they believe it's unfair to intensify the financial pressure many smaller clubs are under due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

It's an excellent move from the club and, in all honesty, absolutely the right one due to how financially stronger United are than, let's face it, most clubs in the world.

Some lower league clubs in England are in turmoil as it is due to the lack of business COVID-19 has caused - the last thing that was needed was United storming in and looking for money.

Yes, it's a loan agreement and the payments should be heading United's way but the virus outbreak has changed the situation massively.

Be sure to check out how Stephen Howson rated the latest United transfer links in Saturday's Transfer Review on Stretford Paddock:

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

United's Sancho hopes could rest on City ban appeal

Manchester United's hopes of signing Jadon Sancho could rest on Manchester City's European ban being upheld.

Alex Turk

Boca Juniors set to challenge Estudiantes for Rojo

Boca Juniors have reportedly entered the race to sign Marcos Rojo permanently from Manchester United this summer.

Alex Turk

Rojo 'wants to stay' at Estudiantes beyond June

Estudiantes' manager has claimed that Marcos Rojo wants to stay at the club after his loan deal expires next month.

Alex Turk

Giggs reveals the toughest opponent of his career

Ryan Giggs has revealed the toughest opponent he ever faced in his 24-year-long Manchester United career.

Alex Turk

United 'reluctant' to spend above £70m on any player this summer

Manchester United are reportedly 'reluctant' to spend above £70million on any player in the summer transfer window.

Alex Turk

United to sue Football Manager makers over name usage

Manchester United will sue Sega and Sports Interactive, the makers of Football Manager, for using the club's name 'extensively'.

Alex Turk

Shaw heaps praise on Solskjaer's man-management

Luke Shaw has heaped praise on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's man-management when opening up on how he's helped his Manchester United career.

Alex Turk

Giggs likens Fernandes impact to Cantona and Van Persie

Ryan Giggs has likened Bruno Fernandes' impact at Manchester United to some big names whilst praising Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's transfer policy.

Alex Turk

The three academy stars set to replace next season's U23 loanees

According to reports, three Manchester United academy stars are set to make the step up into the U23s next season to replace loanees.

Alex Turk

Is Grealish's United transfer now in doubt?

Recent reports suggest Jack Grealish's summer transfer to Manchester United could depend on a few factors.

Alex Turk