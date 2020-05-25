United waive outstanding loan fees in brilliant gesture

Manchester United have gotten into the habit of doing really good things, whether it's solely for positive PR like this article or otherwise.

Sure, this week's suing of the makers of Football Manager was a slight blip and a bizarre story in general, but news has come out that the club have done something fantastic.

According to the Daily Mail, United have decided to cancel the loan fees three lower league clubs were initially set to cough up this summer, losing out on a six-figure sum.

The report claims Hearts, Bolton Wanderers and Burton Albion have been informed that a fee won't be demanded for Joel Pereira, Ethan Hamilton and Kieran O'Hara respectively.

It's said that insiders within United have revealed they believe it's unfair to intensify the financial pressure many smaller clubs are under due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

It's an excellent move from the club and, in all honesty, absolutely the right one due to how financially stronger United are than, let's face it, most clubs in the world.

Some lower league clubs in England are in turmoil as it is due to the lack of business COVID-19 has caused - the last thing that was needed was United storming in and looking for money.

Yes, it's a loan agreement and the payments should be heading United's way but the virus outbreak has changed the situation massively.

