Man United's Carabao Cup Fourth Round details confirmed

Alex Turk

Manchester United are set to face Brighton & Hove Albion in the Carabao Cup Fourth Round next week.

The Reds earned a convincing 3-0 win at Luton Town in the third round thanks to goals from Juan Mata, Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood.

Two trips to the Amex Stadium in the space of four days now await United, following Brighton's 2-0 win at Preston North End in midweek.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side will travel to the Amex in the cup on Wednesday 30 September, with kick-off scheduled for 19:45 BST.

While there are no fans in the stadium, viewers will be able to watch the action from home, live on Sky Sports.

United also face the Seagulls down south in Saturday's lunchtime kick-off in the Premier League.

The winners of the fourth-round clash will progress into the quarter-finals, which will take place in just less than three month's time.

The Carabao Cup will take a break to fit in the Champions League Group Stage, with the last eight in action during the week commencing 21 December.

United will be hoping to win back the trophy they last lifted in 2017, although the field is still very strong.

Full fourth-round draw:

Liverpool vs. Arsenal
Burnley vs. Manchester City
Brentford vs. Fulham
Everton vs. West Ham United
Aston Villa vs. Stoke City
Leyton Orient/Tottenham Hotspur* vs. Chelsea
Newport County vs. Newcastle United
Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Manchester United

