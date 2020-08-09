United coaches share 'concerns' about two injury-prone players

Manchester United are continuing the rebuild under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and one-and-a-half years into his tenure, the squad is unsurprisingly still undergoing changes.

Alexis Sanchez has already secured a permanent move away this summer, with several more players being touted to leave ahead of the 2020/21 season.

There's set to be incoming stars too, with talks to sign priority target Jadon Sancho ongoing, but continuing to remove deadwood is of similar importance.

Certain names are more likely to depart than others over the next two months, but there are two players that United coaches are reportedly unconvinced by.

According to the Evening Standard, Axel Tuanzebe was expected to make the step up as a regular first-team man this season but his development has been thwarted by injuries.

The report claims that it remains to be seen whether faith will be restored in Tuanzebe next season, whilst there are similar concerns about fellow centre-back Eric Bailly.

It's said that coaches particularly have high hopes for Bailly to become a top-class centre-half, but he's once again shown injury proneness this term.

Solskjaer clearly wants players he can rely on and regardless of potential ability, may look to move on those who can't play a part in his process.

Hopefully, Tuanzebe can recover in time for the new campaign and challenge Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof for a starting spot, as was expected this term.

Be sure to prepare for United's clash against Copenhagen the right way, by watching The Preview on Stretford Paddock...