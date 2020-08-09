Stretford Paddock
Top Stories
Match Day
Transfers
Academy

United coaches share 'concerns' about two injury-prone players

Alex Turk

Manchester United are continuing the rebuild under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and one-and-a-half years into his tenure, the squad is unsurprisingly still undergoing changes.

Alexis Sanchez has already secured a permanent move away this summer, with several more players being touted to leave ahead of the 2020/21 season.

There's set to be incoming stars too, with talks to sign priority target Jadon Sancho ongoing, but continuing to remove deadwood is of similar importance.

Certain names are more likely to depart than others over the next two months, but there are two players that United coaches are reportedly unconvinced by.

According to the Evening Standard, Axel Tuanzebe was expected to make the step up as a regular first-team man this season but his development has been thwarted by injuries.

The report claims that it remains to be seen whether faith will be restored in Tuanzebe next season, whilst there are similar concerns about fellow centre-back Eric Bailly.

It's said that coaches particularly have high hopes for Bailly to become a top-class centre-half, but he's once again shown injury proneness this term.

Solskjaer clearly wants players he can rely on and regardless of potential ability, may look to move on those who can't play a part in his process.

Hopefully, Tuanzebe can recover in time for the new campaign and challenge Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof for a starting spot, as was expected this term.

Be sure to prepare for United's clash against Copenhagen the right way, by watching The Preview on Stretford Paddock...

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

United in constant talks 'every day' to strike deal for Jadon Sancho

Manchester United are reportedly in constant talks 'every day' to strike a deal with Borussia Dortmund for Jadon Sancho.

Alex Turk

Is United's pursuit of Jadon Sancho now in serious doubt?

Is Manchester United's high-profile pursuit of Jadon Sancho starting to be shadowed with serious doubt?

Alex Turk

Bruno Fernandes strike nominated for Premier League Goal of the Season award

Bruno Fernandes' strike against Brighton & Hove Albion has been nominated for the Premier League's 2019/20 Goal of the Season award.

Alex Turk

United quartet nominated for Premier League Young Player of the Year award

Three Manchester United stars have been nominated for the Premier League's 2019/20 Young Player of the Year award.

Alex Turk

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer addresses calls to give Harry Maguire a rest

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has addressed calls to give Manchester United captain Harry Maguire a rest in the Europa League.

Alex Turk

Tahith Chong set to complete exciting Werder Bremen loan move

Promising Manchester United forward Tahith Chong is set to complete an exciting loan move to Werder Bremen for the 2020/21 season.

Alex Turk

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirms Alexis Sanchez has left United

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed Alexis Sanchez has left Manchester United on a permanent transfer, joining Inter Milan.

Alex Turk

Europa League Preview: LASK Linz (H)

Manchester United host LASK Linz at Old Trafford on Wednesday night as they look to secure passage into the Europa League quarter-finals.

Alex Turk

Fred: United now capable of winning all the gold

Fred has claimed Manchester United are capable of challenging for all the silverware next season.

Alex Turk

United confirm changes to Europa League squad

Manchester United have confirmed the 30-man squad that will feature in the remainding knockout stages of the Europa League.

Alex Turk